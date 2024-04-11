Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 34GP63A-B front view

LG 34GP63A-B UltraGear™ Logo.

LG 34GP63A-B LG UltraGear™ Monitor Curved

Gear Up, Game On

34 (86.36 cms) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Gaming

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for gaming. gamers can see more info on the game screen.

LG 34GP63A-B 34 (86.36 cms) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

160Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A fast speed of 160Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
  • 60Hz
  • 160Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 34GP63A-B Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR.
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

LG 34GP63A-B Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

LG 34GP63A-B Feel Actual Combat with True Colors.
HDR10 with sRGB over 99%

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports wide color spectrum, 99% of the sRGB color gamut, expressing high-fidelity color for reproducing with HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Gaming Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive gaming experience.

LG 34GP63A-B Immersive Gaming Experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to help you play game more comfortable.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Height

0~110mm

Pivot

-5~15°

LG 34GP63A-B Find your ideal viewing position with the height and titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    86.36cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    3000:1

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 572.9 x 312mm(up) 809 x 462.9 x 312mm(down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    10.7kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    7.9kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.8kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

LG 34GP63A-B front view

34GP63A-B

34 (86.36 cm) UltraGear™ 21:9 Curved WQHD Gaming Monitor