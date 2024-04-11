We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 34 (86.36cm) UltraGear™ OLED all-new 800R curved gaming monitor | 21:9 Ultra-WQHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), DisplayHDR True Black 400
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be the core of your play
Here comes the all-new 800R curved monitor, which unfolds right around you and fills your world.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Display
34(86.36cm) Ultra-WQHD Curved OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-glare & Low reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
240Hz from DisplayPort & HDMI
Technology
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The assumption of viewing may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
Explore the panoramic gamescape
Its 34(86.36cm) 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display gives you a 34% wider view than a standard 16:9 screen. Experience overwhelming immersion into the new gamescape for the first time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
The brighter OLED
Brilliance to
magnificent play
The brilliant OLED display takes colors to a new level of vividness. With a standard luminosity of 275nits and a peak brightness of 1300nits, this monitor keeps your visuals bright and vibrant, ensuring you never play in the dark.
Bright OLED panel.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
*Brightness: 250nits (Min.), 275nits (Typ.).
Micro Lens Array+
The evolution of OLED
Our UltraGear™ OLED featured Micro Lens Array+ technology, presents 37.5% higher brightness (SDR) compared to MLA.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*APL (Average Picture Level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 1] Turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 2] Set Game Mode as Gamer 1.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 3] Set Brightness to 100.
Quick setups for brighter OLED
[Option 4] Set Peak Brightness as High.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Power consumption may increase when the above options are chosen.
*The display burn-in may occur in brighter mode.
OLED display with 240Hz
Lightening speed motion
LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly, catch opponents, and aim at targets easily.
OLED display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All new design in your style
Unveiling UltraGear's new identity in Unity Hexagonal Design. Unfold your own game room with a streamlined, unique design. Its clutter-free L stand occupies minimal desk space, allowing you to minimize dead space.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid gaming experience
Comparison of fluid gaming image - The left image is tearing, and the Right image is tear-free.
Bring sharpness to your play
This monitor has received VESA ClearMR 13000 certification, allowing you to see every movement as clearly as still images with incredibly reduced motion blur for gaming.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free, and Low Blue Light by UL.
*Certificate Number: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (conditions of UGR less than 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DP 1.4 or HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
PBP & PIP
Play games and do more
This monitor supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.
The divided screen each from laptop and PC.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package. You should purchase it separately.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This feature is only available as a 4-way joy stick included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
33.9
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.231 × 0.231mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
86.2
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/㎡
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Curvature
800R
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-Pole(Sound+Mic)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Unity Hexagon Lighting
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK
-
VRR
YES
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
VESA ClearMR
13000
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
927 x 295 x 550mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1 x 585.9 x 278.7mm(UP) / 784.1 x 465.9 x 278.7mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
784.1 x 358.3 x 167.1mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
9.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SOUND
-
DTS HP:X
YES
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
