Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Support

45GR95QE-B

45GR95QE-B

45(114.3cm) UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time

LG 45GR95QE-B front view
LG 45GR95QE-B Born to Game.

Born to Game

World's 1st 240Hz OLED Curved (800R) Gaming Monitor with 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time.

The Display

45(114.3cm) WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

The Speed

240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

The Technology

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.

Watch the Stories of
LG UltraGear™ OLED

Check the stories of UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor from influencers.

Breathtaking OLED Display

Unbelievable Speed

Immersive 800R Curvature

*The features mentioned in the above videos are for the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, which are UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors in 2023.

45-inch 21:9 WQHD OLED.
45(114.3cm) 21:9 WQHD OLED

Panoramic Gaming View

Thanks to 21:9 WQHD OLED display with HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% (Typ.) wide color gamut, it can help gamers feel as if they were in the center of the game on the 45(114.3cm) large screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 45GR95QE-B SELF-LIT OLED.

SELF-LIT OLED

SELF-LIT OLED Pixel provides a immersive gaming experience with its rich color expression and the contrast ratio as well as the fast response time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 45GR95QE-B OLED contrast ratio.

Vivid Details Even
in the Dark

With a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio and brightness of 1,000nits, 45GR95QE can handle detail even in deep and dark corners of the spectrum, while adjustable brightness accentuates fine textural details, letting gamers experience vivid expression even in the dark scene.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*Peak Brightness up to 1,000nits based on Vivid picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.
*APL(Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.

[Tip] The Way to Enjoy a Brighter OLED Gaming?

To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select 'OFF' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.

Anti-Glare & Low reflection.

Anti-Glare & Low reflection

 

Show Only Your Game

Applying Anti-Glare & Low reflection technology can provide a better viewing experience anywhere by reducing screen distraction even in the surrounding lighting environment.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

 

This product is Verified by UL. Samples of this product have been evaluated by UL and meet applicable Verification requirements for [Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum].

*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).

LG 45GR95QE-B OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)
OLED Display with 240Hz and 0.03ms (GtG)

Lightning Speed, Fastest OLED on UltraGear™

LG’s new UltraGear™ monitor delivers the ultra-fast speed of 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time on the OLED display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Extremely Fast
0.03ms (GtG) Response time

With 0.03ms (GtG) response time, reducing reverse ghosting and helping objects render clearly, let you enjoy the game with smoother movement and surreal visual fluidity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

45(114.3cm) 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED

Designed to Immerse in Gaming

Delivers excellent uniformity with less brightness and color deviation as well as the same viewing angle with little distance from the center and outer edge of the display by applying 800R curvature.

45(114.3cm) 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.

*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.

WQHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1.
WQHD OLED@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Amplify Your Gaming Output with OLED Display

45GR95QE is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy WQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort or HDMI.

*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

LG 45GR95QE-B Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

45GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 45GR95QE-B Gamer-centric Design.

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, and height helps you play games more comfortably.
Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Borderless design monitor.

Borderless design

LG 45GR95QE-B UltraGear™ Remote Control.
UltraGear™ Remote Control

Set and Control
at Once

With UltraGear™ Remote Control, you can conveniently set and control your monitor by turning it on or off, sound adjusting, changing mode, and others.

*The remote control is included in the package.

LG 45GR95QE-B 4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plugin for Immersive
Sound Effect

Enjoy your games while having voice chat by connecting easily with 4-pole Headphone out. Also, you can feel even more immersive with virtual 3D sound with DTS Headphone :X.

*Headsets sold separately.

PBP & PIP

Play Games and Do More

The 45GR95QE supports up to 2 PBP and PIP, allowing you to see the content coming from 2 inputs on one screen. It means you can run multiple games or tasks on one monitor at the same time.

PBP

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.

Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

Award Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Display with OLED Care

OLED Care help to prevent the after image, display burn-in, that occurred when it change the new picture after a static high-contrast image was displayed for a long time.

*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.

Dynamic Action Sync

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

The FPS Counter will let you see how well everything is loading. Whether you're editing, playing games, or watching a movie, every frame matters, and with the FPS Counter, you'll have real-time data.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

LG 45GR95QE-B LG Calibration Studio.
LG Calibration Studio

Accurate Colors Updated

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG WQHD OLED display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are ​NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Print

Key Specs

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Curvature

    800R

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    OLED

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.303 x 0.303

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Response Time

    0.03ms (GtG)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Size [cm]

    113

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    160

  • Curvature

    800R

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone out

    4-pole (Sound+Mic)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Hexagon Lighting

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • VRR

    YES

  • PIP

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1100 x 550 x 317

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑)
    992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    992.7 x 457 x 218

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    16

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    10.9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    8.6

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES (ver 2.1)

  • Display Port

    YES

  • Remote Controller

    YES

  • USB A to B

    YES

SOUND

  • DTS HP:X

    YES

LG 45GR95QE-B front view

45GR95QE-B

45(114.3cm) UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time