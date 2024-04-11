We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 (124.46cm) UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate
Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Display
49(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Designed for Immersive Gaming
49-(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.
Play More, Do More
LG 49gr85dc You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.
Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
Play Game Fully yet Easily
LG 49gr85dc DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Brightness
(Min.) 350 cd/m² (Typ.) 450 cd/m²
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
107
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
(Typ.) 2500:1 (Min.) 2000:1
-
Display Type
VA
-
Pixel Pitch (H x V)
0.2328 x 0.2328 mm
-
Refresh Rate
240hz
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Screen Size
124.46 cm (49)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
FEATURES
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
FPS Counter
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
PBP (Picture by Picture)
Yes
-
PIP (Picture in Picture)
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes
-
USB Up-stream
Yes
POWER
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
240 W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
90 W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
Type
Built-in Power
STAND
-
Detachable Base
Yes
-
Display Position Adjustments
Height, Swivel, Tilt
-
Height (mm)
110mm
-
One Click stand set-up
Yes
-
Swivel (Angle)
-15~15°
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~15°
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
127.76 x 53.08 x 33.78 mm
-
Shipping Weight
20 kg
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
117.09 x 58.42 x 39.37 (Up)
117.09 x 46.48 x 39.37 (Down)
-
With Stand Weight
14.74 kg
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
117.09 x 37.33 x 23.62 mm
-
Without Stand Weight
12.02 kg
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Mouse Holder
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
3 Year Parts and Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
