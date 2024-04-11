Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
49 (124.46cm) UltraGear™ 32:9 Dual QHD Curved Gaming Monitor with 240Hz Refresh Rate

49GR85DC-B

LG 49GR85DC-B front view
LG 49gr85dc LG gaming monitor - Born to Game.

Born to Game

Speed

 

240Hz Refresh Rate
1ms (GtG) Response Time
DQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Display

 

49(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440) Curved
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

Technology

 

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
Gaming GUI

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

49-(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R)

Designed for Immersive Gaming

With its 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature, the DQHD 49-(124.46cm) screen puts gamers at the center of the action, for experiences that feel more realistic and more immersive.

49-(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD Curved (1000R) display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 49gr85dc The 49-(124.46cm) Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio displays much more screen space for the gaming scene.
49-(124.46cm) 32:9 Dual QHD (5120x1440)

Ultrawide Screen for Panoramic Views

Thanks to a 49-(124.46cm) Dual QHD (5120x1440) ultrawide curved monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio display, gamers can enjoy panoramic views and vivid imagery – a truly immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

True-to-life Colors & Contrast

The 49GR85DC supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000 with wide-range brightness and contrast, delivering life-like HDR gaming with accurate color and contrast reproduction.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

PBP & PIP

Play More, Do More

Supported by 2 PBP and PIP, the 49GR85DC gives you more. With these features, you can watch YouTube content while playing your favorite game, or view multiple windows on one large screen.

LG 49gr85dc You can see many more image sources and windows on one large screen with 2 PBP

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

240Hz Refresh Rate

Speedy Screen, Smooth Gameplay

A fast speed of 240Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

LG 49gr85dc Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming.
1ms (GtG) Response Time

Overwhelming Speed, Diving into Gaming

The ultra-fast 1ms response time (GtG), reducing reverse ghosting and providing fast response time, lets you to enjoy a whole new gaming performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time' (Game Mode → Response Time → Faster Mode).

LG 49gr85dc AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.

DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

Play Game Fully yet Easily

49GR85DC is capable of up to 240Hz refresh rate from HDMI 2.1. It means gamers can fully enjoy DQHD resolution and 240Hz either by DisplayPort 1.4 or HDMI 2.1.

LG 49gr85dc DQHD@240Hz by DisplayPort or HDMI

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is NOT included in the package (sold separately).
*The Refresh Rate is set to 120Hz when you run more than two programs simultaneously.

LG 49gr85dc Gamer-centric Design

Gamer-centric Design

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 3-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports the monitor's swivel, tilt, and height to help you play games more comfortably.
LG 49gr85dc Swivel adjustable monitor.

Swivel

LG 49gr85dc Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

LG 49gr85dc Height adjustable monitor.

Height

LG 49gr85dc Borderless design monitor.

3-side Borderless

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 49gr85dc 4-pole Headphone out.
4-pole Headphone out

Plug Into Immersive
Sound Effects

Communicate with your squad using voice chat function, connected easily via 4-pole headphone output. Virtual 3D sound with DTS headphones adds to the immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor does not support a built-in speaker.
*Headsets are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

LG 49gr85dc Customized Modes for Game.
Gaming GUI

iF DESIGN AWARD Winning Gaming GUI

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Dynamic Action Sync

 

With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.

Black Stabilizer

 

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair

 

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

FPS Counter

 

Whether you're editing, gaming, or watching a movie, every frame matters. That’s why the FPS Counter provides real-time data on loading performance – to get the most out of your experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Brightness

    (Min.) 350 cd/m² (Typ.) 450 cd/m²

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    107

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    (Typ.) 2500:1 (Min.) 2000:1

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Pixel Pitch (H x V)

    0.2328 x 0.2328 mm

  • Refresh Rate

    240hz

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Response Time (GTG)

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Screen Size

    124.46 cm (49)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

FEATURES

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • FPS Counter

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • PBP (Picture by Picture)

    Yes

  • PIP (Picture in Picture)

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • User Define Key

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes

POWER

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    240 W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    90 W

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Type

    Built-in Power

STAND

  • Detachable Base

    Yes

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Height, Swivel, Tilt

  • Height (mm)

    110mm

  • One Click stand set-up

    Yes

  • Swivel (Angle)

    -15~15°

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~15°

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    127.76 x 53.08 x 33.78 mm

  • Shipping Weight

    20 kg

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    117.09 x 58.42 x 39.37 (Up)
    117.09 x 46.48 x 39.37 (Down)

  • With Stand Weight

    14.74 kg

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    117.09 x 37.33 x 23.62 mm

  • Without Stand Weight

    12.02 kg

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Mouse Holder

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    3 Year Parts and Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

