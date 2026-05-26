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LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

32U501SB-B
LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U501SB-B
LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U501SB-B
Front view of LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS 32U501SB-B
Side view of LG Smart Monitor showing slim and minimal design.
Rear view of LG Smart Monitor displaying stand structure and connectivity layout.
Full HD IPS display on LG Smart Monitor delivering clear visuals for work and everyday use.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing access to built in streaming apps and entertainment content.
HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99% on LG Smart Monitor enhancing color accuracy and contrast for clear visuals.
Dynamic Tone Mapping on LG Smart Monitor automatically balancing brightness and contrast for stable viewing.
AI Sound Pro delivering immersive and optimized sound based on content type.
Generative AI on LG Smart Monitor supporting intelligent content discovery and creative assistance.
AI Concierge providing personalized recommendations based on viewing patterns and usage context.
LG Shield protecting personal data and enhancing device security on LG Smart Monitor.
Rear ports of LG Smart Monitor showing HDMI 2.0, USB-A 2.0, headphone out, and DC-IN connectivity options.
LG Smart Monitor dimensions illustrating overall product size and stand measurements.
LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U501SB-B
LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS, 32U501SB-B
Front view of LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS 32U501SB-B
Side view of LG Smart Monitor showing slim and minimal design.
Rear view of LG Smart Monitor displaying stand structure and connectivity layout.
Full HD IPS display on LG Smart Monitor delivering clear visuals for work and everyday use.
LG Smart Monitor with webOS providing access to built in streaming apps and entertainment content.
HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99% on LG Smart Monitor enhancing color accuracy and contrast for clear visuals.
Dynamic Tone Mapping on LG Smart Monitor automatically balancing brightness and contrast for stable viewing.
AI Sound Pro delivering immersive and optimized sound based on content type.
Generative AI on LG Smart Monitor supporting intelligent content discovery and creative assistance.
AI Concierge providing personalized recommendations based on viewing patterns and usage context.
LG Shield protecting personal data and enhancing device security on LG Smart Monitor.
Rear ports of LG Smart Monitor showing HDMI 2.0, USB-A 2.0, headphone out, and DC-IN connectivity options.
LG Smart Monitor dimensions illustrating overall product size and stand measurements.

Key Features

  • 81.28cm (32) Full HD (1920x1080) display
  • HDR10 Pro, sRGB 99%, Dynamic Tone Mapping
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 2xHDMI, 2xUSB 2.0
  • ThinQ Home Dashboard / Magic Remote support
  • 120Hz Refresh Rate
More

Award-winning excellence

A image of digital trends award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS26 LG Shield

in Cybersecurity

A image of CES 2026-white Honoree award logo

CES Innovation Awards - Honoree

webOS26 Multi-AI architecture

in Artificial Intelligence

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

LG Smart Monitor AI logo.

One screen. Endless possibilities.

Experience stunning picture quality for work and play, with possibilities that fit your day. Powered by webOS, manage home office tasks without a PC and enjoy a wide range of content, seamlessly balancing productivity and entertainment on a single screen.

LG Smart Monitor on a clean wooden desk in a bright home office, displaying the webOS home screen with streaming apps and content tiles, paired with keyboard and mouse, bookshelf and window blinds in the background, highlighting smart entertainment and productivity use.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard and mouse are not included in the package (sold separately).

Summary video showcasing LG Smart Monitor features including Full HD display, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99%, AI Sound Pro,120Hz refresh rate, α5 AI Processor Gen9, and LG Shield security.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

DisplayWork & Play with webOSAI powered by webOSAward-winning webOSProductivity Hub

81.28cm (32) Full HD Display

Versatile display for both work and play

IPS display lets you experience visual immersion, whether you're working or enjoying entertainment.

LG Smart Monitor displaying a professional video and audio editing workspace with timeline, color grading tools, and sound mixing interface, highlighting IPS 4K resolution, HDR support, and wide color coverage in a creative studio setup with speakers and keyboard for content production and multimedia work.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.)

Home Office ready without a PC

webOS brings essential Office apps directly to your Home Office, enabling you to work without a PC. From document creation to file management, cloud-based applications support everyday productivity on screen, while webOS lets you access your PC remotely through remote PC when needed.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller, webcam (Pogo type) are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Remote PC is only available on PCs with Windows 11 Pro or later OS.

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Remote PC functionality is supported on Windows 11 Pro or later versions and is compatible with third-party PCs that support remote PC connection, including gram.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Entertainment

Seamless channel surfing

Thanks to webOS, enjoy seamless access to a wide range of content through popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV, alongside LG Channels.

LG Channels brings live and on-demand content into a single hub, making it easier to discover content you love.

Personalized recommendations, Sports, Gaming, and LG Fitness apps, along with intuitive remote control, create a seamless viewing experience. Meanwhile, the 3-side virtually borderless slim white design and integrated speakers enhance visual immersion and sound quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Built-in streaming services and apps may differ by country.

*An internet connection and subscriptions to streaming services are required. Additional fees may apply for some services, as they are not included and require separate subscriptions.

*Provides a host of customized apps and services, including music, sports, home office, and cloud gaming for each registered account.

*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

*LG account and internet connection are required for smart services. Consent to the privacy policy and terms of service is required.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

The Gaming Portal is now open

The Gaming Portal is a gaming-friendly platform that offers a tailored experience, with options to select menus for gamepads or remote controls and support for personalized gamification. You can track rankings and points among players, while easily accessing a wide range of titles, from AAA to social games. With partnerships with leading cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, and soon Xbox Cloud, along with native webOS app games, it allows gaming without the need for external consoles or devices, delivering the ultimate gaming experience.

LG Smart Monitor displaying the LG Gaming Portal interface with game apps, cloud gaming services, and popular titles, featuring play now access, recently played games, and a console style gaming hub experience on webOS

*Support for the Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Support for cloud gaming services and games within Gaming Portal may vary by country.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Music

Curated to your music tastes

Enjoy customized music immersively with built-in speakers. You can search for music easily and access recently played songs from your streaming services quickly. Also, it recommends popular songs based on your preference.

Sports

Follow your sport teams

Support your team with personalized service. It shows updated information on your favorite sports team based on your profile.

LG Fitness

Personalized home fitness

Transform your living room into a personal gym with LG Fitness. Enjoy a wide range of workouts, track your progress, and achieve your goals, all from the comfort of your couch.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The above keyboard, mouse, headset, and game controller are not included in the package (sold separately).

*Internet connection and subscription to related streaming services are required. Separate streaming services may require a subscription payment, and they are not provided (purchased separately).

*Gaming Portal availability may vary by region. In unsupported regions, users will be redirected to the existing Gaming Hub.

*Supported services may differ by country.

*Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device (both sold separately). Select regions (xbox.com/regions), devices (xbox.com/cloud-devices), and games (xbox.com/play). Available on select LG Smart Monitors supporting webOS 24 and newer versions.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate the smooth performance and clarity of a 120Hz refresh rate.

Fluid gaming experience
with 120Hz refresh rate

Delivers smooth and responsive performance with a 120Hz refresh rate,

delivering fluid visuals and clearer motion for more responsive gameplay that gives you a competitive edge.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Google Cast + AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart connectivity for seamless device sharing

Share content to the monitor with Google Cast*** as the fastest and most seamless way to connect. AirPlay 2* for Apple devices and Screen Share** for Android devices provide additional options for flexible mirroring and media transfer. Enjoy smooth viewing and audio on a larger screen with minimal steps, across all your favorite devices.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.

*To use AirPlay and HomeKit with this monitor, the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS is recommended. Apple, AirPlay, and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. The Works with Apple Home 8badge is a trademark of Apple Inc.

**Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 10 and above.

**Connect your device to the same network as your monitor.

***Google Cast: Supported on Android phone or tablet with Android 9.0 or later and iPhone or iPad with iOS 16.0 or later.

***Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC. Supported features may vary by country.

The alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 performance visualization with glowing chip and light effects, highlighting high performance processing, AI driven picture and sound optimization, and advanced smart display technology

Alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9

Built for picture brilliance

The new alpha 5 AI Processor Gen9 brings high-end processing to your LG Smart Monitor, delivering improved sharpness and depth for clearer and more balanced visuals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99%

Vivid color and deeper contrast for clear visuals

HDR10 Pro enhances highlights and shadows to deliver clearer detail and deeper visual depth when accessing content via webOS. With up to 99% sRGB coverage, the display delivers accurate and consistent color for a more balanced viewing experience.

Split-screen comparison showing SDR versus HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99% color gamut, highlighting brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more vivid color detail in a snowy village night landscape.

HDR10

Split-screen comparison showing SDR versus HDR10 Pro with sRGB 99% color gamut, highlighting brighter highlights, deeper shadows, and more vivid color detail in a snowy village night landscape.

SDR

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

*sRGB 99% is typical. Color gamut may vary by model.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Wild bear in a forest scene demonstrating Dynamic Tone Mapping, enhancing contrast, balanced brightness, and detailed shadow and highlight reproduction.

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Balanced brightness for consistent picture quality 

Dynamic Tone Mapping adjusts brightness and contrast to help deliver clearer detail and balanced picture quality.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Dynamic Tone Mapping apply to Smart Monitors equipped with the α5 processor.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Sound Pro

AI Sound Pro fine-tunes your sound for impact

AI Surround Sound delivers immersive, room-filling audio with Virtual 9.1.2 Ch, creating a multi-dimensional sound experience. Within webOS, AI Sound Pro intelligently balances sound to support a clear and immersive listening experience.

LG Smart Monitor demonstrating AI Sound Pro with a cinematic concert scene on screen, highlighting immersive audio optimization, clear dialogue, and balanced sound performance for an enhanced home entertainment experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Magic Remote

Unlock every AI experience with a single AI button

Control the Smart Monitor with ease using the AI Magic Remote. Its motion sensor, scroll wheel, and instant voice command enable smooth and intuitive control across features.

LG Smart Monitor Magic Remote highlighting AI features with on screen AI interface, showing smart control of AI powered functions, voice interaction, and intuitive navigation for enhanced smart monitor experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Magic Remote provides quick access to the Smart Monitor’s AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Concierge's supported menus and apps may vary by country. 

*AI Concierge's menu displays may be different upon release. 

*AI Concierge's keyword recommendations may vary according to the app and time of day.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

**The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Multi AI Search

Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI agent that suits you the best. The system connects multiple AIs to offer broader and more relevant results.

LG Smart Monitor displaying Multi AI Search interface featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini, highlighting AI powered search, smart assistance, and integrated generative AI tools within the smart monitor experience

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

**The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Concierge

Get personalized content recommendations and information

AI Concierge provides personalized recommendations and contextual insights tailored to what you are watching. Discover relevant search keywords, access additional information about the current scene, and explore related content based on your viewing patterns, all seamlessly controlled with the AI Magic Remote.

LG Smart Monitor displaying AI Concierge interface with Generative AI recommendations and AI keyword suggestions, controlled by Magic Remote, highlighting contextual search, voice interaction, and personalized content discovery on the smart monitor

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

**Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID recognizes each user's unique voice signature and offers personalized recommendations the moment you speak.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*AI Voice ID works only with compatible apps, and keyword recommendations may vary by app and time of day.

*Feature availability, supported content, menus, and apps may vary by country, region, and network connectivity.

*Internet connection is required for the features above.

*The Magic Remote provides quick access to the Smart Monitor’s AI features but does not perform built-in AI processing.

*Magic Remote availability may vary by country. From 2026, inclusion as a standard accessory may vary by region.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Experience our award winning webOS

LG Smart Monitor highlighting LG Shield security system with network encryption, data protection, and multi layer security visualization, emphasizing secure data storage, safe transmission, and award winning smart device security technology

LG Shield

Security you can trust

LG Shield’s 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage

and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user

authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection

and response, and secure update management.

Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

*LG Shield certification may vary depending on model.

*The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Productivity hub with easy connectivity

With multiple ports including 2× HDMI 2.0 and 2× USB-A 2.0, the Smart Monitor is compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring smooth and reliable connectivity across your setup. This versatile port configuration helps keep your workspace organized and clutter-free for efficient space utilization.

LG Smart Monitor connected to a laptop via USB C with 65W charging, showing photo editing workspace, multiple ports including USB C, USB, and HDMI, highlighting single cable connectivity, device charging, and productivity focused workstation setup

LG Smart Monitor connected to a laptop via USB C with 65W charging, showing photo editing workspace, multiple ports including USB C, USB, and HDMI, highlighting single cable connectivity, device charging, and productivity focused workstation setup

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

LG Switch app

Easy to optimize effortlessly with LG Switch

The LG Switch app helps optimize your monitor for work and everyday use on a PC. Manage windows and smart functions with your keyboard and mouse, switch between PC and webOS with shortcut keys, and arrange apps within a single input using mapped hotkeys.

Download

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*LG Switch app is a PC-only application.

*Window arrangement and multi-window features are available within a single input via the LG Switch app.

*This monitor does not support Picture by Picture (PBP) or Picture in Picture (PIP) with multiple inputs.

To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Powered by webOS

LG Smart Monitor using LG Link for wireless device sync across iOS, Android, and webOS, showing seamless image and file transfer between monitor, tablet, smartphone, and laptop, highlighting cross device connectivity and multi screen workflow.

LG Link: easy device
sync across iOS,
Android, and webOS

LG Link on your Smart Monitor enables wireless image and file transfers by

working with the LG gram Link app on your LG gram or mobile device.

With LG Link, you can easily send photos, generative images, and files from your

LG gram or mobile device to your LG Smart Monitor, or transfer them back to

your device, making cross-device sharing simple across different operating systems.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, install the LG gram Link app on your mobile devices. iOS 16.4 or later and Android 9 or higher are required.

*File transfer speed and quality may vary depending on device performance, file size, and network conditions.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*These features are available on webOS only and are supported on LG Smart Monitor models running webOS 26 or later. They are not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*To install the LG gram Link app, use the LG Update program to automatically find and install the version that matches your system (applies to models released in 2024 and later).

*The file sharing feature can be used without a network connection via Bluetooth. All other features require the laptop and mobile device to be connected to the same network.

*Support for Smart Monitors will be expanded over time. Some Smart TVs and monitor models may not be supported.

*iOS and Android logos are registered trademarks of Apple Inc., Google LLC, and LG Electronics Inc., respectively.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Home Hub powered by ThinQ

Control multiple smart devices easily with ThinQ Home Hub

ThinQ brings all your smart devices together through the Home Hub on one intuitive platform.

Easily control and monitor devices with ThinQ integration, while enjoying compatibility with Apple Home, Apple AirPlay, and Google Cast for seamless viewing and control in one place.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via USB-C or HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.

Quick Control

Discover the convenience of Quick Control on the LG Smart Monitor, providing easy access to menus through simple actions within webOS.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

An image of a display combining a smart monitor and a stand.

A smarter experience,
enhanced by a Swing Stand

Introduce a detachable stand for smart monitor. It customize your viewing experience with our flexible stand, which offers tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments. The stable base, sleek finish, and rolling wheels ensure stability and mobility.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

*Depending on the monitor installed, the screen switching function (Pivot) may not be available.

*This stand is not included in the package (sold separately).

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand Plate shown holding a remote control, placed in a cozy living room setting.

Keep your essentials with
the Swing Stand Plate

The Swing Stand Plate offers a flexible space that adapts to various lifestyles, providing functional height and a neat spot for essentials like your remote, speaker, laptop, or game console.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience. 

*The monitor, Swing Stand, and remote control are not included in the package and are sold separately. 

*The remote control is included with the LG Smart Monitor, which is sold separately.

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