LG 81.28cm (32) Smart Monitor AI U5s, Full HD Monitor for Streaming with webOS

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This feature is available on webOS only and is supported on models running webOS26 or later. It is not supported on previous LG Smart Monitor models.

*Feature availability, functions, and the timing of application may vary by country, region, and language.

*An LG Account and acceptance of the relevant Terms and Conditions are required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps and webOS features. Without an LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) are available. There is no fee to create an LG Account.