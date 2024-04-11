We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 27 (68.58cm) 4K Ultra HD IPS Panel White Colour Monitor (27UL500) (Response Time: 5 ms, 60 Hz Refresh Rate)
*HDR expand the range of contrast ratio (more than 20%) and color significantly.
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
68.4cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300cd/m²
-
Colour Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Colour Depth (Number of Colours)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Colour Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Colour Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
41W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
26W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
700 x 446 x 146 mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.1kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.6kg
-
Weight in Shipping
7.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
