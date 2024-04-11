LG 27 (68.58cm) 4K Ultra HD IPS Panel White Colour Monitor (27UL500) (Response Time: 5 ms, 60 Hz Refresh Rate)

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor
HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.

*HDR expand the range of contrast ratio (more than 20%) and color significantly.

LG IPS with sRGB 98
IPS with sRGB 98%
(Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary color accuracy, covering 98% of the sRGB color spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true color visuals.
LG Color Calibrated UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Color Calibrated

It is Color Calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend color.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.
LG RADEON FreeSync™ UHD 4K HDR Monitor
RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.
LG Customized Modes for Any Game UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Customized Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customize. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
LG Dynamic Action Sync UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG Black Stabilizer UHD 4K HDR Monitor

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.
LG OnScreen Control UHD 4K HDR Monitor
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.4cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    240cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300cd/m²

  • Colour Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Colour Depth (Number of Colours)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare 3H

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Colour Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Colour Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • Headphone out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    41W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    622.6 x 460.0 x 209.4 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    622.6 x 371.0 x 74.1 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    700 x 446 x 146 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.1kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.6kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    7.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

