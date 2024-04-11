Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 27UL550-W Front View
LG 27UL550-W HDR 10
HDR 10

Meet the UHD 4K HDR Monitor

'This monitor is compatible with HDR10 to represent details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.
LG 27UL550-W IPS Display
IPS with sRGB 98% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS display has extraordinary color accuracy, covering 98% of the sRGB color spectrum. It also has a wider viewing angle, so it's even easier to enjoy true color visuals.
LG 27UL550-W Color Calibrated

Color Calibrated

It is Color Calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend color.

HDCP 2.2 Compatible

Connect with confidence : This LG 4K monitor is compatible with the latest HDCP 2.2 copy protection, so it will display video from 4K streaming services, game consoles and Ultra HD Blu-ray disc players.
LG 27UL550-W RADEON FreeSync
RADEON FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

Radeon FreeSync™ reduces the tearing and stuttering that occur between a graphic card's frame rate and a monitor's refresh rate enabling smoother motion and less stuttering in demanding games.
LG 27UL550-W Customized Modes for Any Game

Customized Modes for Any Game

Users can choose FPS or RTS mode, and customize. The settings can be adjusted and optimized for any type of game.
LG 27UL550-W Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 27UL550-W Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

LG's Black Stabilizer helps make dark scenes bright so it's easier to find the competition.

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

LG 27UL550-W Ergonomic Stand
Ergonomic Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for comfortable viewing experience. Also, this monitor can be hung on the wall.
All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 98% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch(mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    < 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    36W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    41W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    RADEON FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • On Screen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    622.3mm (24.5) x 459.74mm (18.1) x 459.74mm (8.2)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    622.3mm (24.5) x 370.84mm (14.6) x 73.66mm (2.9)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    701.04mm (27.6) x 447.04mm (17.6) x 147.32mm (5.8)

  • With Stand Weight

    5.12Kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    4.58Kg

  • Shipping Weight

    7.12Kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

