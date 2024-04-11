We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K HDR Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 98% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
300cd (typ) / 240cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
< 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
36W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
41W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
RADEON FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
622.3mm (24.5) x 459.74mm (18.1) x 459.74mm (8.2)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
622.3mm (24.5) x 370.84mm (14.6) x 73.66mm (2.9)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
701.04mm (27.6) x 447.04mm (17.6) x 147.32mm (5.8)
-
With Stand Weight
5.12Kg
-
Without Stand Weight
4.58Kg
-
Shipping Weight
7.12Kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts and Labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
27UL550-W
27UL550-W
27 (68.58cm) UHD 4K HDR Monitor