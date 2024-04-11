Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 27 (68.58 cm) UHD 4K IPS Monitor With VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and USB C

LG 27UP850N-W front view

LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details Mastered

Enjoy flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color with LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor. Content creators working on HDR content will appreciate its capability to reproduce brightness and contrast for previews and editing.

LG 27UP850N-W The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color

Space

27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

LG 27UP850N-W The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27UP850N-W IPS with DCI-P3 95% Typical offering True Colors and Wide View
IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wide View

This monitor, with 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, is a great solution for content creators, graphic designers or anyone looking for highly accurate color.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27UP850N-W Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio
LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer and connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable. Reduce cord clutter and increase efficiency through one USB Type-C™ cable without the need of dedicated cables or chargers for your laptop or other devices.
4K Display

4K.

Display

Data Transfer

Data

Transfer

Up to 90W of Power Delivery

Up to 90W

of Power Delivery

Charging All Devices with One Cable

Charging All Devices

with One Cable

LG 27UP850N-W USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP850N boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, and sound, but also by helping you win battles with AMD FreeSync™, Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

LG 27UP850N-W Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG 27UP850N-W AMD FreeSync offering Fluid and Rapid Motion
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, the gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™

  • OFF
  • ON

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
  • OFF
  • ON

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.

Tilt adjustable monitor

eye--Tilt

Pivot adjustable monitor

Pivot

Height adjustable monitor

Height

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.4 cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    185W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.4W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W
    (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
    613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.9kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.1kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    8.9kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

