LG 27 (68.58 cm) UHD 4K IPS Monitor With VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 and USB C
Details Mastered
LG 27UP850N-W The monitor offering flawless visuals and the true vibrancy of color
Space
3840 X 2160
Image Quality
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
Height & Pivot & Tilt Adjustable Stand
Clean and Bright HDR
LG 27UP850N-W The monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 enabling dramatic visual immersion
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
HDR Effect to SDR Content
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
LG 27UP850N-W Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
OFF
-
ON
React Faster to Opponents
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Ergonomic design with features of Tilt, Pivot and height adjustment.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
68.4 cm (27)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1554 x 0.1554 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
185W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.4W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
(HDMI/DP input condition)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up)
613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
694 x 496 x 212mm
-
Weight with Stand
5.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping
8.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB Type C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
