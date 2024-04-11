Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27UQ850-W

27UQ850-W

27 (68.47 cm) UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio

Front view

LG UltraFine™ Display.

LG UltraFine™ Display.

Details Mastered

The ideal display for creators.

Stunning Image Quality

 

27 (68.47 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
Nano IPS Black Display
2000:1 Contrast Ratio 27

Accurate Color Reproduction

 

VESA DisplayHDR™
400 DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

User Convenience

 

USB Type-C™ (PD 90W)
Hardware Calibration
Ergonomic Design

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

The 27-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display provides exceptional images and accurate color with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.).

UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display

Accurate Contrast and Colors for Professionals

The 27 (68.47 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) Nano IPS Black display provides exceptional images and accurate color with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.). It helps the creator work with 4K high-resolution images or videos, also wide viewing angle makes run various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard, mouse, color guide chart, and graphic tablet with a pen are not included in the package (sold separately).

Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) : Vibrant Colors and Wide View.
Nano IPS with DCI-P3 98% (Typ.)

Vibrant Colors and Wide View

This monitor support 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum by applying nano-sized particles in Nano IPS, so it helps to offer vibrant color reproduction.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Low Contrast Ratio
  • 2,000:1 Contrast Ratio
2,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Deeper Black for Efficient Creativity**

Nano IPS Black display with a 2,000:1 contrast ratio supports deeper blacks of IPS to a high level that allows you to produce works in more detail.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**Comparison of conventional 1000:1 Contrast Ratio with IPS and 2000: 1 Contrast Ratio with Nano IPS Black.

  • Conventional
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion. Its clean and bright display boosts efficiency for photographers, streamers, and graphic designers who work creatively.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Optimized Workstation for Creator

LG UltraFine™ offers an efficient workstation setup for creators.
Scene of photographer with 27UQ850.
Scene of streamer with 27UQ850.
Scene of creator with 27UQ850.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Calibration Studio

Hardware Calibration Ready

Optimize color performance by using Hardware Calibration through the LG Calibration Studio, making the most of LG IPS 4K display's wide color spectrum and consistency.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software is NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.

Multi-interface

A Variety of Connectivity for Various Professional Devices

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™ (Power Delivery up to 90W), DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

LG UltraFine™ is compatible with various types of devices by providing USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI port, and two USB ports.

USB Type-C™, DisplayPort

HDMI port X 2

USB port X 2

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For power delivery, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to work properly.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button. *The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The ergonomic stand makes it easy to flexibly adjust the height, tilt, and pivot of the screen in the optimal position for you.
The monitor offering tilt adjustment.

Tilt

-5~20°
One Click Stand for an easy set-up of monitor without any other equipment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
The monitor offering pivot adjustment.

Pivot

90°, Clockwise
The monitor offering height adjustment.

Height

110mm
the monitor in the ergonomic design supporting tilt, pivot and height adjustment options and offering one click stand.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    68.47 cm (27)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    2000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    Yes (IPS Black)

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HW Calibration

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes(1ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power (Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    157W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    613.9 x 569.6 x 239.3mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    613.9 x 363.5 x 44.3mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    696 x 212 x 496mm

  • Weight with Stand

    5.65kg

  • Weight without Stand

    3.85kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    8.7kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • USB Type C

    Yes

  • USB A to B

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

Front view

27UQ850-W

27 (68.47 cm) UHD 4K Nano IPS Black Display with 2000:1 Contrast Ratio