Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K Monitor

32UL750-W

32UL750-W

31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K Monitor

LG 32UL750-W Front View
LG 32UL750-W Introduction
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K (3840 x 2160)

Stunning Viewing Immersion

UHD 4K resolution presents breathtaking clarity and fine detail with four times the resolution of Full HD. With this feature, users can experience immersive viewing pleasure.

LG 32UL750-W UHD 4K

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

LG 32UL750-W VESA DisplayHDR

LG 32UL750-W DCI-P3

Color Range with DCI-P3 95%

The monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 color gamut, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the color of digital contents.
LG 32UL750-W Color Calibrated

Color Calibrated

It is Color Calibrated to help maintain accurate color on the screen and prevent gradual changes, so it preserves the original intend color.

*DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.

Stereo Speaker, Radeon FreeSync™

A Realistic, Smoother Gaming

Radeon FreeSync™ technology eliminates tearing and stuttering. And, gamers will enjoy the latest console and PC games with greater immersion as the sound surrounds them from the stereo speakers.

LG 32UL750-W Stereo Speaker

LG 32UL750-W Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 32UL750-W Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
USB Type-C™

Improved Connectivity

Support for USB Type-C™ enables charging for the latest laptops up to 60W, fast data transfers, and display connection. It is also compatible with MacBook. Just one cable can realize an ideal, efficient workstation.

LG 32UL750-W USB Type-C

OnScreen Control

Easier User Interface

OnScreen Control is simple and intuitive. You can customize your display options with a few simple clicks.

*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.

Edge-ArcLine Stand

Versatile Elegance

The curved base enhances stability for dependable performance. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt, height and angle of the monitor for a more comfortable viewing experience.

LG 32UL750-W Edge-ArcLine Stand

Print

All Spec

POWER

  • DC Off

    Less than 0.3W

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Normal On

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    180W

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Shipping Weight

    11.11Kg

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    728.9 x 237 x 231.1mm (Up)/728.9 x 492.7 x 231.1mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    728.9 x 424.1 x 49.78mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    825.5 x 506.9 x 226.0mm

  • With Stand Weight

    7.30Kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    5.62Kg

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Super+ Resolution

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color weakness

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    RADEON FreeSync™

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

WARRANTY/UPC

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts & Labor

  • Country of Origin

    China

PANEL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Screen Size Class (diagonal)

    81.28cm (32) Flat

  • Color Depth

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.181 x 0.181 mm

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    80.01cm (31.5)

  • Display Type

    VA

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Brightness

    350 cd/m²(Min.), 400 cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Contrast Ratio (DFC)

    3000:1 (Typ)

  • Viewing Angle

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare, 3H

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes x 2

  • USB-C

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

STAND

  • Ergonomic Stand

    Tilit/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • HDMI™

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

SPEAKER

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

FEATURES

  • HDR

    VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

SOFTWARE

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

What people are saying

LG 32UL750-W Front View

32UL750-W

31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K Monitor