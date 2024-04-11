We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K Monitor
Stunning Viewing Immersion
LG 32UL750-W UHD 4K
Clearer and Brighter HDR
LG 32UL750-W VESA DisplayHDR
*DCI-P3 was defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI) organization.
A Realistic, Smoother Gaming
LG 32UL750-W Stereo Speaker
Improved Connectivity
LG 32UL750-W USB Type-C
Easier User Interface
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com. The picture shown for illustration purpose only. 5:9 preview is not available.
Versatile Elegance
LG 32UL750-W Edge-ArcLine Stand
All Spec
POWER
-
DC Off
Less than 0.3W
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W
-
Normal On
70W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
180W
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Shipping Weight
11.11Kg
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
728.9 x 237 x 231.1mm (Up)/728.9 x 492.7 x 231.1mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
728.9 x 424.1 x 49.78mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
825.5 x 506.9 x 226.0mm
-
With Stand Weight
7.30Kg
-
Without Stand Weight
5.62Kg
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Super+ Resolution
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
RADEON FreeSync™
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
WARRANTY/UPC
-
Limited Warranty
1 Year Parts & Labor
-
Country of Origin
China
PANEL SPECIFICATIONS
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
81.28cm (32) Flat
-
Color Depth
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.181 x 0.181 mm
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
80.01cm (31.5)
-
Display Type
VA
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness
350 cd/m²(Min.), 400 cd/m² (Typ.)
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Contrast Ratio (DFC)
3000:1 (Typ)
-
Viewing Angle
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
USB
Yes x 2
-
USB-C
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
STAND
-
Ergonomic Stand
Tilit/Height
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI™
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
SPEAKER
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W
-
Speaker Channel
2ch
FEATURES
-
HDR
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600
SOFTWARE
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
