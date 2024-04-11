We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5 (80.01 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor
Details Mastered
LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents
Space
31.5 (80.01CM) IPS UHD 4K
3840x2160
Image Quality
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®
Suitable Clarity, Precision and Color Expression
IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression
*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.
*Images illustrated
Immersive Gaming Experience
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
More Vividly and Realistically
Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services
Easy and Ergonomic
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
80.01cm (31.5)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
350nits (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1000:1
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max.)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
PIP
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker Channel
2.0ch
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
713.74 x 523.24 x 226.06 mm (Up)/
713.74 x 485.14 x 226.06 mm (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
713.74 x 419.1 x 45.72 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
817.88 x 505.46 x 231.14 mm
-
With Stand Weight
8.21kg
-
Without Stand Weight
6.48kg
-
Shipping Weight
11.20kg
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height (mm)
110mm
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
32UN650-W
31.5 (80.01 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor