31.5 (80.01 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor

Details Mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor delivers exceptional clarity, detail and performance to your creative tasks and favorite content as you've dreamed of.

LG UHD 4K display offering exceptional clarity, detail and performance for various contents

Space

31.5 (80.01CM) IPS UHD 4K
3840x2160

Image Quality

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
HDR10

Feature

AMD FreeSync™
MAXXAUDIO®

Creative Professional

Suitable Clarity, Precision and Color Expression

With DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) and HDR10 in 31.5 (80.01cm) 4K IPS, offering 4 times as many pixels as Full HD, your work shines for clear, and precise color as desired, resulting in easy reproduction of images on screen.

IPS 4K, and DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) for suitable clarity, precision and color expression

1976 CIE chromaticity diagram showing the wide color gamut of DCI-P3

Color Range with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

31.5 (80.01cm) UHD 4K monitor supports a wide color spectrum, 95% of DCI-P3 (Typ.) color gamut, which is ideal for professional creators to re-touch images and accurately express the color of digital contents.

*In the image, triangles outlined in white, and black depict the color gamut of DCI-P3, and sRGB respectively.

Color calibration

Color Calibrated

It is color calibrated to display original intended color for accurate picture quality.

*Images illustrated

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

32UN650 boosts the new era of 4K HDR console gaming experience, not only bringing unprecedented thrills with decent image, and sound, but also helping you win more battles with AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming

*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AMD FreeSync™ for fluid and rapid motion in high resolution, fast-paced games
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and Rapid Motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
Dynamic Action Sync for faster reaction to opponents in gaming
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer for attack in the dark in gaming
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

More Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. The result is the most true with vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with HDR10 technology in support of DCI-P3 (Typ.) color space.

Ultra HD 4K, and HDR for content from multiple streaming services

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    80.01cm (31.5)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Color Depth(Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.18159 x 0.18159 mm

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GTG)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    350nits (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000:1

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    0.5W

  • DC Off (Max.)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    65W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • PIP

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2.0ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    713.74 x 523.24 x 226.06 mm (Up)/
    713.74 x 485.14 x 226.06 mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    713.74 x 419.1 x 45.72 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    817.88 x 505.46 x 231.14 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    8.21kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.48kg

  • Shipping Weight

    11.20kg

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5º ~ 20º

  • Height (mm)

    110mm

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

31.5 (80.01 cm) UHD 4K (3840x2160) HDR IPS Monitor