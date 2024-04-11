We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32 (81.28cm) UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity
Display
31.5 (80.01CM) UHD 4K (3840x2160)
HDR10 & DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt, Height and Pivot
Connectivity
USB Type-C™(90W Power Delivery)
DisplayPort 1.4 & USB 3.0
-
SDR
-
HDR
Detailed Contrast
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Control and Connectivity
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
Immersive Gaming Experience
LG 32UP550N-W-The gaming car scene from Immersive true 4K HDR console game with MAXXAUDIO®
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Vividly and Realistically
LG 32UN650-W Playing a live football match in Ultra HD 4K HDR from the streaming service
*The images shown are for the purpose of illustrating 4K video content in advertising, and may differ from the actual product.
*The remote control is NOT included in the package.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Easy and Comfortable
Versatile design with tilt, pivot and height adjustment options
Key Specs
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 226mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 595.6 x 239.3mm(Up) 714.3 x 485.6 x 239.3mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.0 x 45.7mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
12.0kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
8.4kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.7kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
187W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
-
Speaker
5W x 2
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
Buy Directly
32UP550N-W
32 (81.28cm) UHD HDR Monitor with USB-C Connectivity