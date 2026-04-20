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LG UltraFine™ 101.6CM (40) Nano IPS Black 5K2K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate

LG UltraFine™ 101.6CM (40) Nano IPS Black 5K2K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate

40U990A-W
Front view of LG UltraFine™ 101.6CM (40) Nano IPS Black 5K2K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate 40U990A-W
USP card: Product main image
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Rear side view
Rear side view with screen tilted upward
Side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear side view
Rear view with stand disassembled
Ports close-up
Front view of LG UltraFine™ 101.6CM (40) Nano IPS Black 5K2K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate 40U990A-W
USP card: Product main image
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Rear side view
Rear side view with screen tilted upward
Side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear side view
Rear view with stand disassembled
Ports close-up

Key Features

  • Nano IPS Black
  • 5K2K 5120x2160
  • DisplayHDR True Black 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5
More
DISPLAYCompatibilityUsability

Award-winning excellence

Digital Trends Award logo

Digital Trends 2025

Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance

LG UltraFine Monitor logo.

World's first Thunderbolt™5 5K2K Display*Engineered for Precision

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a girl's image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products.

5 different images with text implying UltraFine's key features
Performance | See the 5K2K Canvas. Master the Details.

5K2K Display.
Sharper, wider, clearer.

The 5K2K Nano IPS1) Black display (5120x2160) offers 33% more pixels2) than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing a wider canvas to view more content and reducing the need to switch between programs. Its high resolution delivers razor-sharp images and precise detail, making it suitable for professional video editing, graphic design, and any visual work where accuracy is critical. The vivid clarity allows you to spot even the fine details without constant zooming or panning.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2) The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Nano IPS* Black

Nano IPS Black technology controls light to deliver deeper blacks for cinematic clarity.

DCI-P3 99%

Accurate and vibrant color gamut ideal for video editing and photo retouching naturally.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Certified to VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 standards, it enhances brightness and color accuracy to deliver more lifelike visuals.

2000:1 Contrast

A high contrast ratio deepens shadows and refines highlights, even in varying lighting conditions.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

Front view of UltraFine monitor with a girl's image in it showing how color is shown accurately on it.

Brightest OLED**

Experience stunning visuals with LG WOLED. Built on LG's OLED leadership and featuring Micro Lens Array+ (MLA+) technology, it delivers up to 37.5% brighter SDR, optimizing light efficiency and minimizing loss. It represents a standard luminosity of 275 nits (APL 100%) and a peak brightness of 1300 nits (APL 1.5%), ensuring vivid, true-to-life colors for immersive, precise gaming even in bright environments.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual experience.

The full spectrum of colors you imagined 

99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut delivers a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB, covering nearly all the colors used in print, digital, and broadcast content. From vivid to subtle shades, accurate color reproduction, enabling a realistic video, photo output.

A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

A black&white image of a mountain with 2000:1 contrast ratio to show deeper black color than 1000:1 ratio.

Contrast 2000:1

A black&white image of a mountain with 1000:1 contrast ratio to show its black color expression compared to that of 2000:1 contrast ratio.

Contrast 1000:1

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.

2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows

Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.

Protect your eyes,
perserve every detail

This display is verified with TÜV Rheinland's 5-Star Eye Comfort rating: new eye comfort 3.0, meeting the high standards for eye comfort. It features a high refresh rate, accurate color reproduction, and built-in low blue light technology that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to reduce harmful emissions without compromising color.

*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Eye Comfort): 1111298743

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.

Compatibility | One connection for efficient workflow.

World's first Thunderbolt™5 5K2K Display**

Thunderbolt™ 5 enables the production of commercial outputs such as documentary videos, movies, and game titles on an outstanding 5K2K display. It also offers data transfers that are twice as fast to connected devices compared to Thunderbolt™ 4 and allows for charging your laptop (up to 96W) through a single cable, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.

Faster transfer icon | Power delivery icon | 5K2K Dislay icon

2x Faster* Transfer

(Up to 80 Gbps)

Faster transfer icon | Power delivery icon | 5K2K Dislay icon

96W Power Delivery

Faster transfer icon | Power delivery icon | 5K2K Dislay icon

5K2K Display

A UltraFine monitor is placed with program screen on it beside a smaller monitor, a PC and a storage, connected with cables showing its multi-connectivity.

**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.

*To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.

*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.

※ Note ※

1. Windows:Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.

*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.

2. macOS:Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.

*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.

The Productive Workstation

Thunderbolt™ 5 and DisplayPort support 5K2K Daisy Chain for streamlined setup. So you can connect two monitors and a laptop for enhanced productivity.

Two UltraFine monitors are placed side by side, connecting to one another with a laptop. The workstation shows how seemlessly the whole devices are connected.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.

Close-up image of UltraFine monitor's ports to show the various cable connectivity it has.

Multiple setups with multiple ports

Connect your laptop, camera, tablet, or external storages through versatile ports including Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C. Get smooth and stable performance without extra adapters or splitters.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Usability | Expand your creative scope.

Usability | Expand your creative scope.

A UltraFine monitor is placed in a virtual space with soundwaves coming from the bottom part of the monitor moving forward. On the screen a woman in a red-space-suit is facing forward.

Feel every beat and scene

Dive into your content and let the action surround you. Dual 10W built-in speakers with Rich Bass and AMD FreeSync technology brings every scene to play with deeper sound and smoother visuals.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

AMD FreeSync Premium

With FreeSync Premium technology, it helps achieve seamless, fluid movement when mixing sound while reviewing fast-paced games or high-resolution movies by reducing screen tearing and stuttering.

Switch swiftly for creating

LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personlized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.

Clutter-free, slim design

A virtually borderless 3-sided design with the clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow efficient and also can help you stay focued longer while editing video clips and retouching various photos. 

Borderless Design

Borderless Design

Tilt adjustable icon.

Swivel

±20°

Tilt

Tilt

(-5° ~ 20°)

Height

Height

(130mm)

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Print

All Spec

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