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LG UltraFine™ 101.6CM (40) Nano IPS Black 5K2K Monitor with Thunderbolt™ 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate
Award-winning excellence
Digital Trends 2025
Readers’ Choice best monitor lineup for gamers and those demanding high-quality performance
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products.
5K2K Display.
Sharper, wider, clearer.
The 5K2K Nano IPS1) Black display (5120x2160) offers 33% more pixels2) than standard 4K UHD (3840x2160), providing a wider canvas to view more content and reducing the need to switch between programs. Its high resolution delivers razor-sharp images and precise detail, making it suitable for professional video editing, graphic design, and any visual work where accuracy is critical. The vivid clarity allows you to spot even the fine details without constant zooming or panning.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
1) Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2) The total number of pixels was calculated by multiplying the horizontal and vertical resolutions, resulting in 8.29 million pixels for 4K UHD and 11.05 million pixels for 5K2K.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
For tasks like color grading, music production, and coding, the 101.6cm (40) 5K2K display provides the clarity and screen area needed for focus and precision.
In a dark room with blue and violet lighting a UltraFine monitor stands with recording program on it. On the desk where it stands a keyboard, tablet, headphone and other accessories are placed.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
For tasks like color grading, music production, and coding, the 101.6cm (40) 5K2K display provides the clarity and screen area needed for focus and precision.
A guy is working with a video-creating program on UltraFine Monitor.
Professional display.
Professional performance.
For tasks like color grading, music production, and coding, the 101.6cm (40) 5K2K display provides the clarity and screen area needed for focus and precision.
A guy is working with design program on UltraFine Monitor. A camera is placed next to the monitor.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual experience.
The full spectrum of colors you imagined
99% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut delivers a 25% wider color gamut than sRGB, covering nearly all the colors used in print, digital, and broadcast content. From vivid to subtle shades, accurate color reproduction, enabling a realistic video, photo output.
A full-size screen image with designing program showing vibrant colors.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 450nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 99% (Typ.)
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
Contrast 2000:1
Contrast 1000:1
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Nano IPS is an advanced IPS technology that uses nanometer-sized particles on the screen's LED.
2000:1 deeper black and rich shadows
Because contrast ratio impacts accurate color representation, Nano IPS Black enhances the contrast ratio from the standard IPS 1000:1 to 2000:1—delivering vibrant colors and sharper detail in objects, shadows, and backgrounds. Experience deeper blacks and richer shadows that remain consistent color expression on the screen from edge to edge, and a heightened sense of realism that conveys your visual outputs naturally.
Protect your eyes,
perserve every detail
This display is verified with TÜV Rheinland's 5-Star Eye Comfort rating: new eye comfort 3.0, meeting the high standards for eye comfort. It features a high refresh rate, accurate color reproduction, and built-in low blue light technology that combines RGB hardware and software adjustments to reduce harmful emissions without compromising color.
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Eye Comfort): 1111298743
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
World's first Thunderbolt™5 5K2K Display**
Thunderbolt™ 5 enables the production of commercial outputs such as documentary videos, movies, and game titles on an outstanding 5K2K display. It also offers data transfers that are twice as fast to connected devices compared to Thunderbolt™ 4 and allows for charging your laptop (up to 96W) through a single cable, ensuring stability, scalability, and security.
**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To work properly, the Thunderbolt 5 cable included in this package is required to connect the Thunderbolt 5 port to the monitor.
*To access all features including 96W charging and 5120×2160 @120Hz output, your device must support Thunderbolt 5 or DisplayPort 2.1.
*DP, HDMI, USB-C and Thunderbolt cables are included in the package.
※ Note ※
1. Windows:Display may not work properly depending on the Intel processor and Windows OS version.
*Minimum requirements: Intel 12th Gen or later, Windows 11 or later.
2. macOS:Display may not work properly on non-Apple Silicon devices depending on the macOS version.
*Minimum requirements: macOS Sequoia (version 15) or later.
The Productive Workstation
Thunderbolt™ 5 and DisplayPort support 5K2K Daisy Chain for streamlined setup. So you can connect two monitors and a laptop for enhanced productivity.
Two UltraFine monitors are placed side by side, connecting to one another with a laptop. The workstation shows how seemlessly the whole devices are connected.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Power cordx1 and Thunderboltx1 cables are included in the package.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
AMD FreeSync Premium
With FreeSync Premium technology, it helps achieve seamless, fluid movement when mixing sound while reviewing fast-paced games or high-resolution movies by reducing screen tearing and stuttering.
Switch swiftly for creating
LG Switch app optimizes your monitor for both work and play. Effortlessly customize your preferred image quality and brightness with personlized picture wizard. Plus, you can split the display into 11 options and quickly launch your video call platform, making it even more convenient.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest version of the LG Switch app, visit LG.com.
Clutter-free, slim design
A virtually borderless 3-sided design with the clutter-free L-stand, paired with a fully adjustable base for swivel, tilt and height adjustments. It is crafted to save desk space, making your workflow efficient and also can help you stay focued longer while editing video clips and retouching various photos.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
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