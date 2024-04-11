We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42.5 (107.95cm) 4K UHD IPS Monitor
*To download latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.com.
*HDMI x 4, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1 and USB 3.0 x 2
Creative Work Atmosphere
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
107.95cm (42.5)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Response Time
8ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
400cd (typ) / 320cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1(Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 4
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes x 2
POWER
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save / Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
95W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP/4PBP)
-
Color weakness
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe®
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (HDR10)
-
HDR Effect
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Output
10W
-
Rich Bass
Yes
-
Speaker Channel
2.0ch
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
967.74 x 647.7 x 274.32 mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
967.74 x 576.58 x 71.12 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
1064.26 x 657.86 x 284.48 mm
-
With Stand Weight
17.50kg
-
Without Stand Weight
13.78kg
-
Shipping Weight
21.50kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
200 x 200
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
Buy Directly
43UN700-B
42.5 (107.95cm) 4K UHD IPS Monitor