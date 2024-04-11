Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Geared up for victory

LG's UltraGear™ range of powerful gaming monitors give the highest-performance and functions offering total immersion for players in any gaming environment.

*Some features in this page may not be available on all models. Please refer to the TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS tab for a complete list of features by model.

Vision Beyond Your Imagination1

Ultra Picture Quality

Vision beyond your imagination

See a world beyond reach with Ultra Picture Quality. With a wider range of colours and improved colour reproduction, the UltraGear™ brings the virtual world to life with colours beyond imagination.

Nano IPS covers DCI-P3 Color Gamut which is 35(Typical) larger than sRGB 100 .

Dynamic, Lifelike Precision1

Ultra picture quality

Dynamic, lifelike precision

The UltraGear™ breathes life into fantasy with a high dynamic contrast and wide color spectrum. Its bright, hyper-realistic picture captivates, while true-to-life precision transports you to another realm.

Fast Track to Victory1

Ultra speed

Fast track to victory

Unparalleled speed is unequivocally important for winning, your need for speed is also your secret weapon. Overcome pivotal moments and achieve victory—all without lag.

Max 240Hz1

Max 240Hz

When victory hinges on your immediate reaction to what’s on screen, the UltraGear™’s high-speed refresh rate of up to 240Hz ensures that you can deal instantly in any scenario. *

*Please refer to product specification for compatability.

1ms Motion Blur Reduction1

1ms Motion blur reduction

1ms Motion Blur Reduction allows gamers to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed to play at a high level.​

Seamless Motion and Imaging1

Ultra surreal fluidity

Seamless motion and imaging

One frame can be the key to winning, or it can disrupt the course of the game. Seamless motion and imaging can deliver win after win for a triumphant victory.

Equipped with G-SYNC and Radeon FreeSync2, LG UltraGear™ monitors provide smooth motion without tearing or stuttering, plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.

Designed to Impress & Immerse1

Immersive gaming field

Designed to Impress & Immerse

Get lost in an overwhelming scale of graphics with a 21:9 QHD. Get so into the game that the world on screen and the world you see are barely distinguishable. Get your game on with the UltraGear™.

Seamless Motion and Imaging1

Enhanced Gaming Style1

Design & Awards

Enhanced gaming style

Sphere Lighting and eye-catching design enhances your overall gaming experience, and sleek yet subtle lighting completes your gaming setup and bolsters you into victory.

Geared Up for Victory

 

 

 

 

 

 

Geared up for victory

Select the right UltraGear™ for you, and experience a victory like none other.

