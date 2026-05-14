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LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable
LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable
29U511A-B
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29 (73.66 cm) 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Clarity that keeps you focused
Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.
ノートパソコンとデスクトップの両方に接続されたモニターでデュアルコントローラーを説明する画像です。モニターが、それぞれのデバイスの画像を同時に表示します。
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
5ms (GtG)
Consistent speed
Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.
*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Clutter-free with a sleek stand
A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.
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