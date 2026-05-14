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LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable

LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable

29U511A-B
Front view of LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable 29U511A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view
Rear close-up view
Rear I/O ports view
Front view of LG 29 (73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display |100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | Anti-Glare | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Virtual Borderless | Tilt Adjustable 29U511A-B
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
Left side view
Right side view
Top view
Rear view
Rear left view
Rear right view
Rear close-up view
Rear I/O ports view

Key Features

  • 29 (73.66 cm) 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
  • 3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.), Color Calibrated in factory
  • 250nits (Typ.) Brightness / HDR 10
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate, 1ms MBR
More
Stunning visualsConvenient featuresUltimate gaming experienceEnhanced comfort
LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

LG UltraWide Monitor logo.

29 (73.66 cm) 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display

LG ultra-wide monitor on a white desk in a modern office, displaying multiple data dashboards and graphs for productivity and multitasking.
Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

29 (73.66 cm) WFHD
IPS™ Display

with Bezel-less Screen

A futuristic motorcyclist racing through a neon-lit cityscape, with a highlighted section showing a clearer, sharper view to demonstrate motion clarity.

Clear and smooth with 100Hz refresh rate

Side view of a monitor illustrating tilt adjustment with overlapping outlines showing its ergonomic movement range.

Clutter-Free with a Sleek Stand

Night view of a brightly lit modern bridge and skyscrapers with vivid lighting reflected in the water, demonstrating high contrast and color detail.

HDR10 Detailed contrast

21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The virtually bezel-less design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.

Ultra-wide 29-inch LG monitor illustrating the difference between 21:9 and 16:9 aspect ratios, with multiple applications displayed side by side for multitasking.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clarity that keeps you focused

Supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400, offering improved brightness and contrast for clearer detail in HDR content.

IPS™ Display

LG IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

HDR 10

HDR 10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.

sRGB 99% (Typ.)

With 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.

Color calibrated

Ensures precise and consistent color reproduction.

LG ultra-wide monitor displaying a vivid nighttime cityscape with a brightly lit bridge and reflection, shown within a photo editing software interface highlighting color and contrast tools.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search in the LG.com Support Menu.

1ms MBR

Clear motion with 1ms MBR

1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smoother gameplay and clearer visuals in fast-paced scenes.

ノートパソコンとデスクトップの両方に接続されたモニターでデュアルコントローラーを説明する画像です。モニターが、それぞれのデバイスの画像を同時に表示します。

Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.

*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

5ms (GtG)

Consistent speed

Experience responsive 5ms (GtG) response time, minimizing ghosting for clear, fluid visuals. Stay in control in every game with dependable speed and smooth motion.

*The images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.

Built for comfort, designed for productivity

Reader Mode

Adjusts color temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Sleek Stand with a Slim Base

Clutter-free with a sleek stand

A sleek L-shaped stand is designed for ergonomic comfort with tilt adjustment, and is also compatible with 100×100 VESA wall mounting for flexible installation and efficient workspace use.

Top and angled views of an monitor setup on a clean desk, featuring a coffee cup, wireless keyboard, mouse, and a sleek, low-profile stand that ensures stability and saves space.
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