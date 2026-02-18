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LG 29(73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display | 100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Narrow Bezel |Tilt Adjustable
LG 29(73.66 cm) UltraWide 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display | 100Hz | 5ms(GtG) | sRGB 99% (Typ.) | HDR10 | 3-Side Narrow Bezel |Tilt Adjustable
29U531A-W
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29(73.66 cm) 21:9 WFHD (2560x1080) IPS Display
21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD Display
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560×1080) display provides more horizontal screen space than a standard FHD (1920×1080) monitor. The 3-side narrow bezel design offers an uninterrupted, wider view. This allows for more efficient multitasking without switching between windows.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
HDR 10
Detailed contrast
HDR technology is now widely used across various types of content. This monitor supports the industry-standard HDR10 high dynamic range and covers 99% of the sRGB colour gamut, delivering precise levels of colour and brightness that allow viewers to fully experience the vivid and dramatic visuals of HDR content.
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate colour display.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt mode)
USB Type-C™ with versatile connectivity
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI ports to ensure smooth connectivity with various devices. The USB Type-C™ port supports both display output and data transfer, allowing easy connection to your laptop with a single cable.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable is required and must be purchased separately.
Waves MaxxAudio®
Immersive Sound System
Two 5W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
You can readily divide the whole display into up to 6 sections, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey. It also supports PBP and PIP modes for efficient multitasking across multiple input sources.
Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 29U531A in the LG.com Support Menu.
1ms MBR
Clear motion with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR reduces motion blur and ghosting, delivering smooth gameplay and clear visuals in fast-paced scenes.
Futuristic motorcyclists racing through a neon-lit city street, with motion blur effect in the background and a highlighted section showing sharp, clear visuals to demonstrate 1ms Motion Blur Reduction (MBR).
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following feature cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
Built for comfort, designed for productivity
Reader Mode
Adjusts colour temperature and brightness to help reduce eye fatigue when viewing documents for extended periods.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes.
Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Performance of the above feature may vary and is dependent on real use conditions.
Sleek Stand with a Slim Base
Reduce clutter with a sleek design
Designed for productivity and style, the 3-side narrow bezel screen and space-saving L-stand create a clean, clutter-minimising workspace. This monitor is built to enhance comfort and focus - ideal for long editing sessions and precise visual work.
All Spec
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