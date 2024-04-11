We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
LG 29WL500-B Ultrawide Display
*Software download required to enable OnScreen Control. For download details, visit LG.com.
*Modifications or updates of the OnScreen Control Software are not notified in advance.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Clearer, Smoother Image
Enemies have Nowhere to Hide
Better Aim
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Size
73.66cm (29)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colors)
16.7 M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m² (Typ.) 200cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Response Time(GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
24.5W
-
Normal On (Max)
27W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A++ to E scale)
A+
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution / Hz)
75Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Set (without Stand)
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Box
822 x 413 x 159
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.9
-
Set (without Stand)
4.4
-
Box
7.2
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
29WL500-B
LG 29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor