29 (73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS LED Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.
More Space for Multi-Tasking
LG 29WL50S-B Ultra Wide Monitor
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
LG 29WL50S-B UltraWide™ Full HD Display
*This image is simulated to help you understand.
Immersive Experience
LG 29WL50S-B Maxx Audio
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
73.66cm (29)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Num of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2628 x 0.2628
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m² (Typ.) 200cd/m² (Min.)
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1 (Typ), 700:1 (Min.)
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output
5W x 2ch
-
Others
MaxxAudio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
28W
-
Normal On (Max)
32W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (Max Resolution/Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 75Hz
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
DIMENSION(WXDXH, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
698.1 x 209.4 x 410.9
-
Set (without Stand)
698.1 x 76.9 x 317.5
-
Box
822 x 413 x 159
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
100 x 100
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
5.2
-
Set (without Stand)
4.7
-
Box
7.5
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. , Plot No. A5, MIDC Ranjangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 | serviceindia@lge.com | TEL (TOLL FREE) : 1800 315 9999 / 1800 180 9999 | SMS : 5757554
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
