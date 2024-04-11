Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29 (73.66cm) UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.

29WN600-W

LG 29WN600-W Front View

LG 29WN600-W Ultra Wide Monitor

                            

See More Create Better

                      

UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

LG 29WN600-W Full HD Display

LG 29WN600-W Wide Field of View

Online Classroom with Wide Field of View

Easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom.
LG 29WN600-W Viewing Side-by-Side

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
LG 29WN600-W Detailed Contrast
HDR 10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR 10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 29WN600-W IPS Display
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

LG 29WN600-W Maxx Audio

LG 29WN600-W On Screen Control
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

LG 29WN600-W Flicker Safe Reader Mode
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 29WN600-W AMD Freesync
AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

LG 29WN600-W Dynamic Action Sync

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 29WN600-W Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

LG 29WN600-W Crosshair

Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.
Ergonomic Design

Stylish and Comfortable

The 3-side virtually borderless design and flexibly adjust the tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

LG 29WN600-W Ergonomic Design

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (cm)

    73.66cm (29) Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    sRGB 99%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Brightness (Nits)

    250

  • Frequency (Hz)

    75Hz

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    2 (v1.4)

  • DisplayPort

    1 (v1.4)

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Audio output (watt)

    7W x 2

  • Audio Tuning

    Maxx Audio

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100 ~240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Normal On

    25.5W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.5W

FEATURES

  • G-Sync/ Freesync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Game Mode

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual controller

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • My Display Preset (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5 ~ 15 Degree

DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    688.1 x 406.6 x 209.4

  • Set (without Stand)

    688.1 x 313.2 x 76.9

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    4.7

  • Set (without Stand)

    4.2

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible

    100 x 100

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

