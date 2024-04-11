We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29 (73.66cm) UltraWide™ Full HD HDR IPS Monitor. Now see wider and do more, seamlessly while you work from home. Expand the way you work with the LG UltraWide Monitor.
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
LG 29WN600-W Full HD Display
MaxxAudio®
Immersive Experience
This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.
LG 29WN600-W Maxx Audio
Stylish and Comfortable
LG 29WN600-W Ergonomic Design
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (cm)
73.66cm (29) Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
250
-
Frequency (Hz)
75Hz
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (v1.4)
-
DisplayPort
1 (v1.4)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio output (watt)
7W x 2
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On
25.5W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
FEATURES
-
G-Sync/ Freesync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Game Mode
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual controller
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
My Display Preset (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5 ~ 15 Degree
DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
688.1 x 406.6 x 209.4
-
Set (without Stand)
688.1 x 313.2 x 76.9
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
4.7
-
Set (without Stand)
4.2
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
Buy Directly
