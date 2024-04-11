We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
29(73.66cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS Monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See More, Do More
See more and do more on this UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) screen. With 33% more onscreen space in width than the FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, you can multitask effectively— without shifting through programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy Connectivity
LG 29WQ600 features a USB Type-C™ port supports DisplayPort Alt Mode. Simply using the one USB Type-C™ cable, full DisplayPort image signals can be transferred to an external monitor without dedicated display cables or active adapters.
*To work properly, the usb type-c cable is required(sold separately).
*The USB Type-C™ port on this monitor is compatible with USB Type-C™ (DisplayPort Alt Mode)-enabled laptop and smart devices, not supporting power delivery.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™.
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Sleek and Comfortable Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
29
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2626 x 0.2628
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
73
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560 x 1080 at 100Hz
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
822 x 159 x 413
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 406.6 x 223.8
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
688.5 x 313.4 x 45.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
6.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
4.5
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
22W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
13W
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
