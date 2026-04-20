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LG Ultrawide 86.36cm (34) QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™, HDR10 180Hz, 1ms Response Time
LG Ultrawide 86.36cm (34) QHD Curved IPS Monitor with USB Type-C™, HDR10 180Hz, 1ms Response Time
34BA75QE-B
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86.36cm (34) WQHD IPS display
Vivid color at wide angles
LG WQHD (3440x1440) monitor with IPS technology delivers a clear and consistent color. It can provide vivid color reproduction and help users to view the screen at a wide angle.
A WQHD IPS monitor is on the desk, displaying a video conference and various graphs on the screen.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Display
86.36 cm (34) WQHD (3440x1440) Curved IPS
sRGB 99% (Typ.) / HDR10
Usability
Built-in power and speakers
USB Type-C™ (PD 90W) / RJ45
Comfort & Trust
Ergonomic stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
EPEAT & Energy Star
21:9 WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (3800R)
See more, do more
The UltraWide™ QHD (3440x1440) monitor, featuring a 3800R curvature and a 21:9 aspect ratio, provides you with more screen real estate and elevates your work efficiency. You can have multiple files open side by side and view extended rows of data in a spreadsheet without wrapping.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The UltraWide QHD 21:9 aspect ratio monitor provides a wider horizontal display compared to a QHD 16:9 aspect ratio monitor.
HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
Picture By Picture (PBP)
One screen, multiple views
34BA75QE allows you to see multiple contents from two computers with the picture-by-picture feature, so it helps to process work efficiently.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
Dual Controller (Built-in KVM)
Multi devices, one monitor
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer. Also, the built-in KVM feature allows you to control both computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
The dual controller helps to work through a single monitor with two computers and transfer files to either computer.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*Connect two computers to the monitor with USB-C and USB A-B cables to work properly. USB A-B cable is included in the package.
*For the dual controller feature, both computers (Main PC and SUB PC) are required to be on the same network. And this monitor has to connect to the computer running in Main PC mode.
USB Type-C™
Productivity hub with easy connectivity
USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging (up to 90W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding and may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, you need to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The USB Type-C™ cable is not included in the package.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
The 34BA75QE offers a variety of ports, solving the problem of limited connectivity for hardworking individuals. With its multiple ports, you can easily connect numerous devices for efficient desk setup. Say goodbye to the frustration of running out of ports.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*HDMI and DisplayPort cables are included in the package.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
Integrated power module
Fully use your desk
With built-in power, workstations can have a streamlined, clutter-free layout. This improves space utilization and organization, resulting in a cleaner and more efficient work environment.
Top view showing the clean layout of the workstation by providing a built-in power source.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The keyboard and mouse are not included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The webcam is required for video conferences and is not included in the package (sold separately).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click as well as easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Swivel for your ideal viewing experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Visual comfort
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Better life for all
34BA75QE complies with multiple standards such as Energy Star and EPEAT.
Off
On
Color Weakness Mode
Color Weakness Mode adjusts the color palette and contrast to help users with color vision deficiencies, making it easier to distinguish between red and green.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
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