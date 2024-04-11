Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor

34WN650-W

34WN650-W

front view 34WN650-W

LG UltraWide™ Monitor 34WN650-W

Walk into The New World of HDR

See More Create Better

UltraWide™ Full HD Display

Elevate Your Home Office Equipment

The 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display. Enjoy Webinar with viewing larger materials and more attendees, thanks to the screen.

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen. 34WN650-W

Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing online class on the screen. 34WN650-W
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
Image of displaying datasheets and slides side by side on the screen of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD, while 16:9 Full HD screen does not allow it due to insufficient space.

Stop Alt-Tabbing and Start Viewing Side-by-Side

Enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating Alt-tab.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Clearer and Brighter HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies, and images*.

SDR VS. HDR 34WN650-W

*This image shown may vary from actual image.

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.) : True Colors and Wider View 34WN650-W

IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
MaxxAudio®

Immersive Experience

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

MaxxAudio® : Immersive Experience 34WN650-W

OnScreen Control - Screen Split | Monitor Setting ㅣ 5:9 Preview 34WN650-W
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.

AMD FreeSync : Screen Tearing, and Stuttering 34WN650-W

Dynamic Action Sync : Conventional VS. DAS 34WN650-W

Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.

Black Stabilizer : OFF VS. ON 34WN650-W

Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

Crosshair : OFF VS. ON 34WN650-W
Crosshair

Better Aim

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design / One Click Stand / Tilt / Height 34WN650-W

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y20

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    86.36cm (34)

  • Size (cm)

    86.6 cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone Out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    33W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7mm(Up)
    816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    940 x 219 x 516mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.7kg

  • Weight without Stand

    6.0kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

front view 34WN650-W

34WN650-W

34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor