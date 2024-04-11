We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) HDR IPS Monitor
Elevate Your Home Office Equipment
Image of 33% wider screen space of 21:9 UltraWide Full HD compared to 16:9 Full HD display with an ongoing Webinar on the screen. 34WN650-W
Clearer and Brighter HDR
SDR VS. HDR 34WN650-W
Immersive Experience
MaxxAudio® : Immersive Experience 34WN650-W
Clearer, Smoother Image
AMD FreeSync : Screen Tearing, and Stuttering 34WN650-W
Ergonomic Design
Easy and Comfortable
The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Ergonomic Design : Virtually Borderless Design / One Click Stand / Tilt / Height 34WN650-W
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y20
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
86.36cm (34)
-
Size (cm)
86.6 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
75
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone Out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
7W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
33W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 566.0 x 226.7mm(Up)
816.5 x 456.0 x 226.7mm(Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
940 x 219 x 516mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
