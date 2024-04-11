Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

34WN750-B

34WN750-B

34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor

LG 34WN750-B Front View

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

LG UltraWide™ Monitor

See More Create Better

See More Create Better See Video

LG 34WN750-B 21:9 UltraWide QHD

34 (86.36cm) 21:9 UltraWide™ QHD

More Space for Multi-Tasking

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work. This allows for monitoring of large amounts of footage for video editing, and numerous audio plugins and effects can be displayed at once.
LG 34WN750-B HDR10
HDR10

Detailed Contrast

To more fully realize content creator's vision, this monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that exceed the capabilities of ordinary monitors.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 34WN750-B IPS with sRGB
IPS with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

True Colors and Wider View

LG IPS monitor displays impeccable color accuracy. With a wider viewing angle, the IPS display boasts 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.
LG 34WN750-B OnScreen Control
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

LG 34WN750-B AMD FreeSync

AMD FreeSync™

Clearer, Smoother Image

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
LG 34WN750-B Dynamic Action Sync
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Minimize input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so gamers can catch every single moment in real-time.
LG 34WN750-B Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Gamers can avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
LG 34WN750-B Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a color temperature similar to that of paper.

*This image is simulated to help you understand.

LG 34WN750-B Ergonomic Design
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Print

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    86.36cm (34)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    75Hz

  • Display Resolution

    UW-QHD

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Brightness

    300cd/m² (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Haze 25%, 3H

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Up-stream

    Yes x 1

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes x 2

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    67W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe®

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Yes (HDR10)

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Output

    7W

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker Channel

    2ch

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    817.88 x 566.42 x 226.6mm (Up),
    817.88 x 454.66 x 226.6mm (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    817.88 x 365.76 x 457.2mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    940.05 x 515.62 x 218.44mm

  • With Stand Weight

    8.57Kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    6.89Kg

  • Shipping Weight

    11.88Kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • HDMI

    Yes

GENERAL

  • 2020 Model

    Yes

WARRANTY

  • Limited Warranty

    1 Year Parts and Labor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

LG 34WN750-B Front View

34WN750-B

34 (86.36cm) UltraWide™ QHD (3440 x 1440) IPS Monitor