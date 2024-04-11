Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
34 (86.36cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor

34WQ60C-B

front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor Curved
Display
IPS
34 (86.36cm) QHD (3440 x 1440)
Color
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
HDR10
Design
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Tilt -5~20°

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

HDR10 (high dynamic range) supports specific levels of color and brightness.
21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

さらに簡単なユーザーインターフェースを可能にするオンスクリーンコントロール

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.
Control with a Few Clicks DOWNLOAD

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Ergonomic Design

Sleek and Comfortable Design

Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.

Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.

one-click stand for convenient installation

3-Side Virtually Borderless

height adjustable stand within the range of 0m to 110mm

Tilt

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    34

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Size [cm]

    86.705cm

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    960 x 487 x 173 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 484.6 x 223.3 mm

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.9 kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    42W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.4W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

