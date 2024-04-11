We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34 (86.36cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See More, Do More
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features
Reader Mode
Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.
Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enhance Your Gaming Experience
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync(DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Sleek and Comfortable Design
Find your ideal viewing position with the titling adjustable stand and maximize your experience with a three-sided virtually borderless design.
Ergonomic design with features of One Click Stand, Height and tilt adjustment.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
34
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2325 x 0.2325 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Size [cm]
86.705cm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Curvature
3800R
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
960 x 487 x 173 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
816.7 x 484.6 x 223.3 mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.9 kg
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
42W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.4W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
Built-in Power
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
34WQ60C-B
34 (86.36cm) 21:9 Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor