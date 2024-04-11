Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

Outstanding Color Accuracy and Wide Viewing Angle

LG IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 99% of sRGB color gamut, and offers outstanding color and brightness with the support of HDR10.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

IPS Display

LG IPS monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.

sRGB 99%

With 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, is a great solution for accurate color display.

HDR10

  • Represents details in bright and dark parts of high dynamic range contents.

     

*Brigtness : 300nits (Typ.), Color Gamut : sRGB 99%.

21:9 UltraWide™ QHD Display

See More, Do More

The UltraWide™ QHD screen (3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio) is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

さらに簡単なユーザーインターフェースを可能にするオンスクリーンコントロール

OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customize the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

USB Type-C™, RJ45

Productivity Hub with Easy Connectivity

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.
Display

Display

Data

Data

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Ethernet

Ethernet

Your monitor can be a productivity hub by providing RJ45(LAN port) for wired Ethernet and USB Type-C™ which allow up to 90W power delivery, data transferring as well as connection to devices with only a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*Cables for USB Type-C, HDMI, DP are included.

See All Ports

USB 2.0 upstream icon

USB 2.0 upstream

USB 3.0 downstream icon

4 x USB 3.0 downstream

USB Type-C icon

USB Type-C

LAN icon

LAN

HDMI icon

2 x HDMI

DP icon

DP

90W Power Charge

Power Delivery Up to 90W

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

With USB Type-C™ power delivery technology, you can power up a monitor, while charging the connected laptop(Up to 90W) simultaneously.

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

Waves MaxxAudio®

Immersive Sound System

This streamlined display features a slim bezel on three sides and no distractions from the dazzlingly precise, lifelike image while two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio® completes your immersive experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhance Your Gaming Experience

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the case of other model from LG that doesn't support Dynamic Action Sync(DAS)feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect Your Eyes with Eye-care Features

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

Reader Mode

Reader Mode creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal condition for reading.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.
Icon that describes one click stand.

One Click Stand

Easy installation
Icon that describes adjusting height from 0 to 110mm.

Height

0~110mm
Icon that describes tilting from -5 to 20°.

Tilt

-5~20°

The One Click Stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjusts the height and tilt of the big screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

 Manuals & Software Download

Download product manuals and software for your products.
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2325 x 0.2325 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Curvature

    3800R

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Downstream Port

    Yes(2ea/ver3.0, 2ea/ver2.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    Yes (1ea/ver2.0)

  • Built-in KVM

    Yes

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    Yes(1ea)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3440 x 1440 @ 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Others (Features)

    Built-in KVM

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • User Defined Key

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    969.0 x 498 x 171 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 569.7 x 260.0 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    816.7 x 364.4 x 83.6 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1 kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    8.6 kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    6.7 kg

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    60W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    150W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    Built-in Power

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • Others (Accessory)

    cable holder

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

