The secret to pure colors.
The secret behind Pure Colors lies in our NanoCell technology. Nanoparticles remove impure colors from RGB wavelengths, ensuring that only pure, accurate colors are displayed on-screen.
100% Color Consistency
Pure colors withflawess consistency.
LG NanoCell TV displays Pure Colors with high consistency from wide viewing angles thanks to Nano technology. Color consistency is a representation of display consistency in terms of color and lightness. Certified by Intertek, LG NanoCell TV delivers a high Color Consistency recorded as 100% by CIE DE2000 across 18 color patterns with a viewing angle of ±30°. In other words, this means that LG NanoCell TV displays colors richly and accurately even when viewed from wide angles.
LG Nanocell Pure Color 100% Color Consistency
*Certified by Interteck that 100% Color Consistency measured to CIE DE2000 with 18 color Macbeth patterns with viewing angle ±30°.
*100% Color Consistency is not supported on the NANO85 50 (127CM) model. It is supported on all other sizes of the NANO85 model, and all sizes of the NANO90, NANO95, and NANO99 models. All models supporting 100% Color Consistency have been certified by InterTeck.
Deep Black with Full Array Dimming
Pure colors enhancedwith deep black.
LG NanoCell TV completes the picture with deep blacks that expertly complement Pure Colors. Full Array Local Dimming technology features multiple dimming zones located directly behind the TV screen. These zones can be independently controlled to enhance black levels for greater detail and added depth in dark scenes. More precise backlight control also helps to prevent backlight bleeding and halo effect for greater contrast and a more detailed picture whatever you watch.
LG Nanocell Pure Color Deep Black with Full Array Dimming
*Full Array Dimming is supported on all sizes of the NANO99, NANO95, and NANO 90 models. It is only available on the 86 (218.44CM) NANO85 model.
*Compared to conventional LG's UHD TVs without NanoCell Technology.
*Images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Think you’ve found your perfect TV?
Real 8K
Pure colors in full resolution.
Pure Colors look better than ever in Real 8K. That's because LG NanoCell TV offers approximately 33 million densely packed pixels for a high-resolution display — the higher the pixel density, the better the resolution. Combining a high pixel density with a near-perfect contrast modulation level, the 8K display elevates Pure Colors to deliver a stunning, high-quality picture that exceeds the CTA definition for 8K TV.
LG Nanocell Pure Color Real 8K
*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): A standard and trade organization representing more than 2,200 consumer technology companies in the United States.
*CTA certification is given to a product that complies with the official industry requirements.
*Only available on 8K models.
*CM values based on 65NANO99 models tested by LG internal research.
*The CM value mentioned is tested in horizontal.
AI 8K Upscaling
Everything upgradedin pure colors.
LG NanoCell TV takes Pure Color to new heights, letting you enjoy any content in breathtaking 8K resolution. The AI processor uses deep learning algorithms to analyze what you watch and transform non-native 8K content into stunningly immersive 8K. The upscaled image is sharper with noticeably higher levels of definition and detail, even when viewed on our biggest screens.
LG Nanocell Pure Color AI 8K Upscaling
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
*Only available on 8K models.
*Images are simulated to enhance feature understanding.
Built-in Video Decoder
Full support forpure colors in 8K.
LG NanoCell TV has your 8K needs covered. The built-in video decoder provides support for various codec types, including AV1 and HEVC. This gives you the freedom to enjoy 8K content from a range of sources, including local media, YouTube, and other streaming services.
LG Nanocell Pure Color Built-in Video Decoder
*With AV1 you can watch the latest 8K videos on YouTube. Support for HEVC provides coverage for other streaming services and local media playback.
*Streaming may require a software update after purchase. 8K content availability may vary and 8K playback requires a high-bandwidth internet connection.
A panorama of pure colors.
Everything that makes LG NanoCell TV superb is elevated with an Ultra Large Screen. This massive, high-resolution display makes all your favorite content even more immersive.
An image of a flatscreen TV mounted on a grey wall next to a floor to ceiling window showing a cityscape. A lamp stands to the left of the TV and the screen shows a hiker on a snow-covered rock against a blue sky with clouds.