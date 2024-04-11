You may have noticed the flashing on a monitor before — that’s flicker. The testing agency UL states that if your eyes are exposed to this for too long, you’ll start to feel tired. The flicker effect can be both visible and invisible, and even the invisible flicker puts stress on your eyes. Flicker occurs on LED TVs when they have an operating system that makes backlights blink in order to control brightness, and because the response time of LED panels is relatively slow when compared to OLED. That faster response time and the absence of backlights mean LG OLED TVs don't have flicker.