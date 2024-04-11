We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI
Display
3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens
Smart
Wireless Connection l webOS
Usability
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6
High Definition Clarity to Large Audience
Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160
Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™
HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.
*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect
6,000 Movies without Light Source Change
The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)
5000
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
3,000,000:1 ↑
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26dB(A)
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)
29dB(A)
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%
-
Changeable F#
Yes
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.6x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)
Wide 2880/Tele 4630 (100)
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.30 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%)
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Light source - Type
Laser (LD + P/W)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
English/Korean
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All - Direction Zoom
-
Sound - Output
10W (5W+5W)
-
Sound - Dolby Surround Audio
Yes
-
Sound - DTS-HD
Yes
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
370 x 290 x 155.7
370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
9,7Kg
-
Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)
580 x 441 x 273
-
Gross Weight (kg or g)
11.5kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
380W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W↓
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
-
Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
Yes
-
RS-232C
Yes
-
IP control
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
2
-
HDBaseT
1
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
MAIN FEATURES
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 4.5
-
Home Launcher - Edit mode/Recent
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Home
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Bluetooth Sound Out
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
File (Office) Viewer
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Mid/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off/Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time/Off Time)
Yes (On/Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
DICOM
Yes
-
Trumotion
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Warping
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
Quick (Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Blank
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Expert controlvADJ
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink (CEC)
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Top/Bottom - White
Front/Rear - Black
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes (4 Leg)
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Cable - Power cord
1
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Normal
Yes
-
Conformances(Regulation)
KCC, KC
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
Buy Directly
BF50NST
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI