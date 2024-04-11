Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

BF50NST

BF50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI

Front view

Logos of LG ProBeam, and reddot winner 2020 that this product has won

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

3840 x 2160 4K UHD l 5,000 ANSI Lumens

Smart

Wireless Connection l webOS

Usability

Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50% l Zoom x 1.6

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300 (762cm) big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

Supporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

5,000 ANSI Lumens : Maximize Power of Presentation
5,000 ANSI Lumens

Maximize Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.
Scalable & Adaptive Projector

Fits to Any Business
Enterprise : Efficiency
Hospital : Precise Diagnosis
Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Hospital : Precise Diagnosis

The nature of reading accuracy with accurate color, and DICOM leads to precise medical diagnosis.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG Probeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

*DICOM (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) : BF50NST complies with medical digital imaging and communications standards and provides performance suitable for visual representation used in medical practices.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Lens Shift (H ± 20%, V ± 50%) & Zoom x1.6 functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

12 Point Warping : More Simply and Detailedly
12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector : Perfectly Compact Size
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Perfectly Compact Size

LG BF50NST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K hi-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.
Live TV on the projector connected with other devices through mirroring, and Miracast, and Bluetooth pairing.
webOS + Mirroring + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

For the smart communication, you can share the screen and sound conveniently with wireless mirroring (Miracast®) and Bluetooth pairing. With webOS, you can connect to internet and explore the reference using Wi-Fi network.
20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

LG BF50NST keeps initial brightness over a long time maintaining reduction rate 99% without high cost of lamp replacement. (*Replace the conventional lamp based in 5,000 hours.)
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)3)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

    5000

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    3,000,000:1 ↑

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29dB(A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    27dB(A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26dB(A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Off (Max)

    29dB(A)

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Changeable F#

    Yes

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.6x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)

  • Projection Image - Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2880/Tele 4630 (100)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.30 - 2.08

  • Lens Shift

    Yes (Horiz ± 20%/Vert ± 50%)

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    English/Korean

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All - Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    10W (5W+5W)

  • Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes

  • Sound - DTS-HD

    Yes

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370 x 290 x 155.7
    370 x 290 x 143.7 (Without Leg)

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9,7Kg

  • Gross size (mm) (W x D x H)

    580 x 441 x 273

  • Gross Weight (kg or g)

    11.5kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - HDBaseT

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes

  • RS-232C

    Yes

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    1

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5

  • Home Launcher - Edit mode/Recent

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Home

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

  • Bluetooth Sound Out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Mid/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off/Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time/Off Time)

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby/Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • DICOM

    Yes

  • Trumotion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Warping

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Quick (Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White
    Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

Front view

BF50NST

LG ProBeam Laser 4K with 5,000ANSI