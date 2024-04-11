Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

BU53PST

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness

LG BU53PST Front view

LG BU53PST LG ProBeam

LG BU53PST LG ProBeam

Designed for Business Innovation

Display

4K UHD(3840x2160) Laser

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Usability

Short Throw
Zoom x 1.2
Lens shift H ±20%, V ±50%

An immersive 4K UHD Experience with 0.94 Short Throw Ratio

Even in tight spaces, LG Short Throw Projector provides a high-definition large screen with a short projection distance.

LG BU53PST Projector projection scene

*It can project an 40-inch screen from a distance of 0.79m, a 150-inch screen from a distance of 3.04m, and a 300-inch screen from a distance of 6.12m.

Real 4K Laser

High Definition Clarity to Large Audience

LG ProBeam brings a stunning visual quality even on up to 300-inch big screen with 8.3 million pixels utilizing 4K UHD Laser technology.

LG BU53PSTSupporting WUXGA 1920 X 1200, and 4K UHD 3840 X 2160

LG BU53PST 5,000 ANSI Lumens : Boost Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI Lumens

Boost Power of Presentation

5,000 ANSI lumens of brightness delivers accuracy and clarity, even in brightly lit conference rooms without loss of picture quality, magnifying productivity of business meetings.

Fits to Any Business

Fits to Any Business

LG BU53PST Enterprise : Efficiency
LG BU53PST Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
LG BU53PST Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation
LG BU53PST Enterprise : Efficiency
LG BU53PST Education : Effective Audiovisual Class
LG BU53PST Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation

Enterprise : Efficiency & Productivity

The corporate-quality projector is designed for business meeting, conferences, and collaboration. It allows users to boost work efficiency and productivity.

Education : Effective Audiovisual Class

Makes digital learning spaces where every student can be actively involved with the aid of visual and auditory stimulation as well as sharing their contents.

Entertainment : Easy and accurate installation

It provides a large screen at a closer distance by the short throw projection and helps to set the optimal indoor golf environment.

One Cable, Five Signals with HDBaseT™

HDBaseT™ is the global standard for the transmission of ultra-high-definition video & audio, Ethernet, controls, USB and up to 100W of power over a single, long-distance, cable. As adopting the latest HDBaseT™, LG ProBeam can deliver quality of experience, eliminating cable clutter and without compromising performance and high quality regardless of its mounting location.

Flexible and Easy Installation

With Zoom x1.2 & Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%) functionality, the user can install the device anywhere and set the screen to the exact size and location.

  • Zoom x1.2
  • Lens Shift (H ±20%, V ±50%)

LG BU53PST 12 Point Warping

12 Point Warping

More Simply and Detailedly

You can adjust screen distortion and set up a more precise screen by using the 12-point warping function on the screen.
The Smallest 4K 5,000 ANSI Projector

Sufficiently Compact Size

LG BU53PST, has not only 16.7 liter compact body but also 4K high-resolution and 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness, perfectly matches any business space.

The Smallest WUXGA 5,000 ANSI Projector : Sufficiently Compact Size

20,000 hrs. Longer-lasting Laser

Steady-Clear & Cost-Effect

The powerful laser light source displays brighter images and lasts up to 20,000 hours.

6,000 Movies without Light Source Change

If you play videos on this projector 8 hours a day, then the laser light source would last for 7 years.

The Initial Brightness Lasts Longer

The LG ProBeam with its laser light source keeps its initial brightness longer without the high cost of lamp replacements.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRIGHTNESS(ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    5000

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    3,000,000:1 ↑

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26 dB(A)

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    1.2x

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    Wide 2017 /Tele 2454 (762cm (100))

  • Throw Ratio

    0.94 - 1.14

LENS SHIFT

  • Lens Shift

    Yes ( Horiz ± 20% / Vert ± 50% )

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    Laser (LD + P/W)

  • Life Hours

    20,000 Hrs

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    English / Korean

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

SOUND

  • Output

    10W (5W+5W)

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    370x290x155.7, 370x290x143.7 (Without Leg)

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    9.7Kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    380W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    Yes

  • RS-232C

    Yes

  • IP control

    Yes

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • HDBaseT

    Yes

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.5

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Android Only)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File(Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • DICOM

    Yes

  • TruMotion

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Digital Keystone Correction

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Black Level Control q

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom - White Front/Rear - Black

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG BU53PST Front view

BU53PST

ProBeam 4K (3840x2160) Laser Projector with 5,000 ANSI Lumens Brightness