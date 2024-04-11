Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
HF85LG

LG Ultra Short Throw Projection

Ultra Short Throw Projection

LG Ultra Short Throw projectors deliver a large, vivid image with the unit placed closer to the wall or screen versus traditional projectors. Set it just cm away to watch, or move it back for an even larger image.
LG Full HD Resolution

Full HD Resolution

Watch movies and more in true 1080p high-definition sharpness, full of the fine detail that can be lost at lower resolutions. The picture remains lifelike and text is crystal-clear when displayed at up to 120 (304.8cm) or more.
LG 150,000:1 Contrast Ratio

150,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Contrast ratio is the range of darkest to brightest areas of the picture and the hallmark of great image quality. Where contrast is concerned, wider is better, so LG projectors have an impressive ratio of up to 150,000:1.
LG Bluetooth Sound

Bluetooth Sound

Pair big sound with the large-scale viewing experience. Wirelessly stream sound directly from the projector to a Bluetooth compatible audio system* such as portable speakers, headphones or select sound bars.

*Bluetooth-enabled speakers and sound systems sold separately.

LG Wireless Screen Share

Wireless Screen Share

Watch premium content from popular providers* such as Netflix® and Amazon Video, and share videos, photos and apps through a compatible Android smartphone or tablet over a simple Wi-Fi connection.*

*Wireless connectivity only supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems.

LG Laser Projection

Laser Projection

This projector uses a powerful laser lamp, featuring the same technology found in the most advanced cinemas. It delivers an exceptional full high-definition picture that is remarkably bright at up to 1500 lumens, with rich, vivid colors.
LG Laser Lamp Life

Laser Lamp Life

20,000 hours: This projector's light source is a powerful laser lamp that enables a big, detailed image and will provide years of reliable service.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)

  • Screen Size

    228.6cm (90) ~ 304.8cm (120)

  • Projection Image

    254cm (100) @11.938cm (4.7) (from back side to screen)
    254cm (100) @42.164cm (16.6) (Lens to screen)

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Just Scan/Original/ 4:3/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

  • Brightness*

    Up to 1,500 lumens

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Lamp Type

    Laser

  • Lamp Life

    Up to 20,000hrs

  • Noise

    26/28/30dB

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Auto Keystone (Vertical), Manual 4 corner keystone

WIRELESS

  • Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share*** (with iOS, Adroid / via TV Plus App)

    Yes

  • DLNA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes (AV Sync adjustable)

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

  • HDMI™

    2

  • USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)

    2 (Type A)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    140W (Max)

  • Standby Mode

    Less than 0.5W

  • Quick On/Off

    Yes (On in 10 seconds – Off in 2 seconds)

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    119.38mm x 190.5mm/139.7mm x 353.06mm (Including Mirror part/without Mirror part)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    421.64mm x 302.26mm x 175.26mm

  • Weight

    2.9kg

  • Shipping Weight

    4.5kg

WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 year

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

HF85LG

Ultra Short Throw Laser Home Theater Projector