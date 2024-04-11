We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector
Performance
8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97% Dual Laser (Red & Blue)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Black Level
Imaging Technology
Brightness Optimizer
- Iris Mode
- Adaptive Contrast
Usability
webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share
Exceptional Picture Quality
Designed for Both Bright and Dark Environment
Dark Room Mode
Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness + lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.
Bright Room Mode
White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.
Covers HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG and HGiG
*HDR pro covers almost all HDR specifications, including HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG and other specifications.
Flexible and Easy Installation
Introduce the Latest Technologies for Home Cinema Specialists
AirPlay + Miracast® + Bluetooth
Advanced Wireless Connection
You can share the screen and sound conveniently with AirPlay (for iOS devices), Screen Share (for wireless Miracast® supporting devices) and Bluetooth pairing.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)
2700
-
Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)
2,000,000:1
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
28 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
-
Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
26 dB(A)↓
-
Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)
85%↑
-
Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)
Manual
-
Projection Lens - Zoom
1.6x
-
Projection Image - Screen Size
101.6cm (40) ~ 762cm (300)
-
Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)
381cm (150) @4.3~6.9m
254cm (100) @2.9~4.6m
101.6 (40) @1.1~1.8m
-
Projection Image - Throw Ratio
1.3 - 2.08
-
Lens Shift
V +-60% / H +-24%
-
Projection Offset
0% (+110% ~ -110%)
-
Light source - Type
Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)
-
Light source - Life High Brightness
20,000 Hrs
-
Light source - Life Economic
30,000 Hrs
GENERAL SPECIFICATION
-
OSD Language
English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom
-
Sound - Output
5W + 5W Stereo
-
Sound - Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes (Pass through)
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
337 x 410 x 145
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
11kg
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
300W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz
(PSU Built-in)
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
-
Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160)
(60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
Audio out
S/PDIF 1(Optical)
-
RJ45
1
-
HDMI
3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA)
*ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode),
eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel),
up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)
-
USB Type-A
2 (USB2.0)
OS/CONNECTIVITY
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 5.0 (Smart)
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Contents Store (LG App Store)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Internet Browser
Yes
-
Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)
Apple Homekit works-with
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes (Thru TV Plus App)
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control
Yes
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes (eARC)
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3)
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Yes (Bean Bird)
-
LG TV Plus App support
Yes
-
iPhone Home App control (Remote Fuction) (LG TV Plus App)
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Yes (Min/Med/Max)
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)
Yes (On / Off)
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode
Yes
PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode
Yes (BrightRoom/Medium/Darkroom/User)
-
Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast
Yes (High/Medium/Low/Off)
-
TrueMotion
Yes (up to 4096x2160)
-
Real Cinema
Yes (up to 4096 x 2160)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Digital Keystone Correction
V-Keystone
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Callibration II (Auto Calibration / CalMan)
Yes
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
ADDED FEATURES
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Store Mode
Yes
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
White
-
Local Key
Joystick
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Leg-Stand
Yes
-
Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Remote control (Battery included) - Motion
Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CE/CB
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
Buy Directly
HU810PW
LG HU810P 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector