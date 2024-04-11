We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB 100,000:1
*Battery life may depend on usage and conditions.
*Wireless connectivity only supports devices running Android and Windows operating systems.
**Bluetooth-enabled speakers and sound systems sold separately.
***Playback time may vary depending on usage.
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080) (Full HD resolution with 2.1 million discrete pixels projected by XPR [Expanded Pixel Resolution] video processing)
-
Screen Size
63.5cm (25) ~ 254cm (100)
-
Projection Image
101.6cm (40) @4.1ft
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom
-
Brightness
Up to 600 lumens (The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector)
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Lamp Type
LED RGB
-
Lamp Life
Up to 30,000 hrs
-
Noise (Economic / Normal / High Brightness)
23↓/24↓/30dB↓
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Auto Keystone (vertical)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Content Providers
Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, UFC.TV, Accuweather (Some apps may be available via software update, which requires internet connection)
-
App Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
WIRELESS
-
DTV Tuner
Yes
-
DLNA
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes (AV Sync adjustable)
-
Screen Share (with Miracast, WiDi supporting device)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with iOS, Android devices)
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
1 (3.5mm)
-
HDMI
2
-
USB (DivX®, MP3, Photo)
1 (Type A)
-
USB Type C
Yes
-
RJ45
1
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
POWER
-
Embedded Battery
Yes (up to 2.5 Hours, 12,000mAh)
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
Adapter (100V ~ 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Standby Mode
0.5W↓
-
Power Consumption
65W (Max)
-
Quick On/Off
Yes (On in 10 seconds - Off in 2 seconds)
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
1 Standard (Battery included)
-
Manual
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Adaptor
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
170.18 x 48.26 x 170.18 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
238.76 x 137.16 x 220.98 mm
-
Weight
0.95kg
-
Shipping Weight
1.90kg
WARRANTY
-
Limited Warranty
1 year parts and labor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
PF50KG
Full HD LED Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector with Built-In Battery LED RGB 100,000:1