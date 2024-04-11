Powerful Full HD LED Projector RGB LED 150,000:1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Finest Portable LED Projector

HF60LG has powerful picture quality with Full HD 1,400 Lumen*. Wireless mobile connection, Bluetooth sound out.

LG HF60LG Finest Portable LED Projector

*The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

Vivid and Clear Full HD Picture Quality

The LG CineBeam HF60LG offers clear Full HD picture quality with 1,400 lumen high brightness*, 150,000:1 contrast ratio, LED light and triple XD Engine.

LG HF60LG Full HD Picture Quality

*The brightness(Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector.

LG HF60LG TruMotion
TruMotion

Free From Judder

MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) Technology, a type of video processing where animation frames are generated between existing frames, makes animation look and feel more fluid.

Viewing Experience up to 120 (304.8cm) Size

LG CineBeam gives you an cinematic viewing experience with up an extra large 120 (304.8cm) class size. The screen size of the projector, which is equal to four 60 (152.4cm) TV’s will make your home cinema experience so immersive you will feel like you brought the theater into your home.

LG HF60LG Class Size

CineBeam Anywhere

LG HF60LG Cinebeam Everywhere

LG HF60LG WebOS

WebOS Makes it Even Smarter

Enjoy optimized SMART UI for the big screen and smart functions. Content navigation is easy, with a UI design based on TV customer feedback.
LG HF60LG Wireless Screen Share with Mobile Devices

Wireless Screen Share with Mobile Devices

LG’s Screen Share* provides wire-free experiences when connecting PC, smartphone, tablets or bluetooth speaker.

*LG Screen share only supports connection between CineBeam and Miracast (Android) /WIDI (Intel) devices.

No Laptop Required

It is no longer need to connect PC anymore. Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like PPT, Excel, and Word.

LG HF60LG No Laptop Required

Enjoy Smart Contents Anywhere

Experience various contents* such as YouTube, hulu, vudu anywhere with HF60LG.

LG HF60LG Various Contents Support

*Provided contents could be changed according to provider's condition.

Live TV Anywhere

The LG CineBeam HF60LG is a portable projector with TV functions. Be it the TV tuner, HF60LG is able to receive over-the-air TV signals to enjoy real-time sports games and TV shows with up to 120 (304.8cm) class size.

LG HF60LG Live TV

Design for Easy Installation

HF60LG provides 1.1x Zoom and 4corner keystone for easy installation. It corrects distortion and missed distance of picture.

LG HF60LG Easy Installation

Semi-permanent LED Illumination System

LG’s LED light lasts for 30,000 hours. It means you can use it 20 years when using 4 hours a day. Don’t spend lamp replacement cost anymore.

LG HF60LG LED Illumination System

Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    Full HD (1920x1080)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)1)

    1400

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    150,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    30dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    24dB (A)

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    21dB (A)

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    85%

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto/Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.1 x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    76.2cm (30) ~ 304.8cm (120)

  • Projection Image - Standard/254cm (100) (lens to wall)

    203.2cm (80) @2.46m (254cm (100) @3.1~3.4m)

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    Arabic/ChineseSimplified/Indonesian/L-Spanish/Br-Portuguese/India/English/Russian/French

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/All-Direction Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    3W + 3W Stereo

  • Sound - Dolby Surround Audio

    Yes

  • Sound - DTS-HD

    Yes

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    132 x 220 x 84

  • Net Weight (KG)

    1.5 KG

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    100W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 1080p (60Hz/24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5), S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

MAIN FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 4.0 (UI only)

  • Home Launcher - Edit mode / Recent

    Yes

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes (Thru TV Plus App)

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Apple Digital AV Adapter8)

    Yes

  • HDMI Wired Mirroring (Cable/adapter required, sold separately)5)Thru Slimport Adapter9)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound Out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync (with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • Plug & Play (RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • LG TV Plus App support (Remote function)

    Yes

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On/Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (HV 4 Corner Keystone)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Upscaler

    Yes ((Full HD)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (Full HD)

  • Trumotion

    Yes (up to 1080p)

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    white (Lens Deco : Gold)

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes (4 Leg)

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Normal

    Yes

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    CE/CB

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

