We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector HU710PB
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be cinematic anywhere
Enjoy a quality cinematic experience anywhere, with our compact but fully ready projector.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small simplicity
Small size
Minimalism design
Premium picture quality
4K UHD RGB Laser
DCI-P3 154% (Overall) / Contrast 450,000:1
Up to 120 (304.8 cm) screen
Easy to use
Easy portability
Versatile handle
Smart webOS
The essence of simplicity
With its refined minimalism, the CineBeam Q integrates seamlessly with your space. An object of exquisite beauty, it looks elegant wherever you put it.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Add aesthetics practically
You can also enhance the stylish atmosphere with a protector accessory while ensuring the protection of the projector.
Handle with ease
Portable and versatile, the CineBeam Q features a rotating handle that doubles as a stand. Its innovative design allows for easy carrying and projection. With the 360-degree rotating handle, enjoy 4K resolution content on any surface – walls, screens, or even ceilings.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Small with greatness
Don’t mistake it for its small appearance. The CineBeam Q's compact body packs an impressive 8.3 megapixels and a screen measuring up to 120 inches screen into its compact frame. Place it anywhere you want and indulge in a cinematic experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Screen size may vary based on projection distance.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The figures of color gamut measured values from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.
*3-channel RGB Laser offers a separate light source for red, green, and blue.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
450,000:1 contrast ratio
Real black for deep detail
Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio delivers clear detail and real black, even through projection. Experience new levels of image quality.
*The above figures are based on 'Brightest mode' and may vary depending on your environment.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Place and play
The CineBeam Q automatically calibrates screen alignment and optimizes focus as it is placed. Don't waste time changing settings or making adjustments; simply place and play!
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.
*If the distance from the screen is over 2m or the placement is over 25 degrees, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and it is not provided (purchase separately).
*Supported services may differ by country.
Fully ready to connect
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. This projector supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
**Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
***Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.
***The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery is required for operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This projector does not have a built-in battery. The connection of the power cord or external battery (20V/3.25A or higher) is required for operation.
Light drawing
Create your own vibe
Change the mood lighting with your desired image and shape. The light designs transform your interior into a distinctive, atmospheric space.
A scene showcasing the application of the light drawing feature - reading a book in living room.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, install the LG CineBeam Q App on the connected device and control details through the app.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Key Specs
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
-
Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
-
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
Output
3W Mono
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
Zoom
Fixed
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
4K UHD (3840 x 2160)1)
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
500
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
450,000:1
DESIGN
-
Cabinet Color
Silver
-
Kensington Lock
Yes
-
Local Key
One Key
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
80 x 135 x 135
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
1.49 kg
FEATURES
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)
-
HDR
HDR10, HLG
-
HDCP
HDCP2.2
-
TruMotion
up to 4096x2160
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
Yes
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 6.0 (Smart)
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Earc
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
Yes
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
Yes
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
Yes
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
Min/Med/Max
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
Yes
-
Eco Function - Time Power On/Off
Yes
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
Yes
-
Image Flip
Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)
Yes
-
Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)
Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
Yes
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
Yes
-
Setting Guide
Bean Bird
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)
Yes
-
Contents Suggestion
Yes
-
Black Level Control
Yes
-
Background Image
Yes
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
Yes
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
-
Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)
Yes
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
Yes
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
Yes
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
Yes
-
FILMMAKER mode
Yes
-
HDR Tone Mapping
Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame
-
HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Processor
Quad Core
-
Real Cinema
up to 4096x2160
-
Smooth Gradation
Yes
-
Super Resolution (Expert Control)
Yes (4K)
-
Upscaler
Yes (4K)
-
Voice Recognition - Buit-in
LG ThinQ
-
White balance setting (Expert control)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
1
LIGHT SOURCE
-
Type
3Ch Laser (R, G, B)
-
Life Hours
20,000 Hrs
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Projection System
DLP
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
"80""@2.13m 100""@2.66m"
-
Throw Ratio
1.2
-
Screen Size
50" ~ 120"
SOUND
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice lll)
-
Output
3W Mono
-
Dolby Surround Audio
Yes (Pass Through)
TEMPERATURE
-
Operation Temperature
0 ~ 40℃
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%↑
ACCESSORY
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
Simple Book
-
Conformances(Regulation)
CCC
-
Warranty Card
3 years
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
Yes
-
Remote Control - Normal
Yes
-
Remote Control - Motion
Ready
NOISE
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
25 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
29 dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
27 dB(A)↓
INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY
-
Digital(HDMI)
Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Motorized, Auto
-
Zoom
Fixed
PROJECTION OFFSET
-
Projection Offset
100%
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
65W
-
Stand-by Power
<0.5W
-
Power Supply
Adapter 65W
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
HU710PB
LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector HU710PB