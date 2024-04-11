We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector
Show-Stopping Resolution
*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.
Astounding Color
All the Screen You Need
AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out
Smart Solutions for Greater Convenience
*Not compatible with Netflix.
*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.
Cinematic in Any Space
Small but Mighty
All Spec
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Native Resolution
FHD (1920 x 1080)**
-
Upscaling / Super Resolution
Yes
-
Projection size (Screen Size)
152.4cm (60) ~ 304.8cm (120)
-
Projection Image
152.4cm (60)@5.2 ft , 254cm (100)@8.7 ft
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
-
Optical Zoom
Fixed
-
Focus
Manual
-
Throw Ratio
1.195
-
Projection Offset
100%
-
Brightness
Up to 1000 ANSI Lumens*
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Light Source
4CH LED
-
Light Source Life
Up to 30,000 hrs
-
HDR
HDR10
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Content Providers
Amazon Prime Video,Disney+,YouTube,Apple TV,SHOWTIME,STARZ,Redbox,AMC Theatres On Demand,Funimation***
-
App Store
Yes
-
Web Browser
Yes
CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes
-
Screen Share ( Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)
Yes
-
Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device only)
Yes
-
Apple Airplay2
Yes
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth® Sound Out
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
6W (3W+3W Stereo)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos compatible
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)
-
HDMI™
2
-
USB Type A
2 (USB2.0)
-
RJ45
1
-
HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
100W
-
Standby Mode
<0.5W
ACCESSORIES/MANUAL
-
Remote Control
1 Standard
-
Manual
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Adaptor
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (WxHxD)
22.60cm (8.9) x 19.30cm (7.6) x 6.85cm (2.7)
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
33.02cm (13) x 24.13cm (9.5) x 13.20cm (5.2)
-
Weight
1.67kg
-
Shipping Weight
2.81kg
*
-
*
The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector
-
**
Full HD resolution with 2.1 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing
-
***
Some apps may be available via software update, which requries internet connection.
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
20 Nos.
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE NANJING CHINA, JIANGSU,China-210038
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
