LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

PF610P

LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

PF610P

Epic and immersive entertainment—from anywhere.

LG CineBeam PF610P projector delivers mesmerizing picture quality in epic proportions with unbeatable convenience.

Superior Picture Quality

Full HD (1920 x 1080)
1000 ANSI Lumens with 4 Channel LED
Technology
Up to 120 (304.8cm) Screen Size

Wireless Connection

webOS 5.0
AirPlay 2 / Miracast® / Bluetooth® Sound
Out

Portability and Longevity

4 Corner Keystone
Throw Ratio 1.195
Up to 30,000 Hour-long Lifetime

Additional Features

Sleek, Compact Design
2 HDMI Ports
Dolby Atmos® Compatibility

Full HD (1920 x 1080)

Show-Stopping Resolution

The LG CineBeam PF610P delivers new levels of cinematic immersion. Full HD astonishes with deep, vivid shades and striking clarity—for authentic detail that brings content to life.

*Screen image simulated. Dramatization for illustrative purposes.

1000 ANSI Lumens

Light Up Your Entertainment

The quality is clear—the LG CineBeam PF610P boasts 1,000 ANSI lumens for bright images and outstanding visibility. Get lost in vivid content even with moderate ambient light.
4 Channel LED Technology

Astounding Color

4-channel LED enhances brightness, contrast, and color—for richer, more vibrant entertainment.
120 (304.8cm) Screen Size

All the Screen You Need

Cinematic quality at up to epic 120 (304.8cm) proportions—for immersive action, adventure, drama, and delight that rival a movie theater experience.

AirPlay 2 + Miracast® + Bluetooth® Sound Out

Smart Solutions for Greater Convenience

Mirror or stream content from your compatible iOS devices with AirPlay 2* or from your compatible Android smartphone with Miracast*. Plus, wirelessly pair your projector with Bluetooth devices, including headphones, speakers, and audio systems.

*Not compatible with Netflix.

webOS™ 5.0

All Your Favorites in One Place

LG’s exclusive webOS 5.0 makes it easy to discover new content or revisit your favorites, putting your favorite platforms* in one location. Search, select, and stream—seamlessly.

*Internet connection and subscriptions required. Not compatible with Netflix. Disney+ subscription required.

Throw Ratio 1.195

Cinematic in Any Space

Transform virtually any room in your house into a home theater. With a low throw ratio, the LG CineBeam PF610P can project a large screen from close range, delivering a perfect viewing experience whether you’re in a large living room or a spacious bedroom.




4 Corner Keystone

Designed to be Aligned

Adjust the screen from four different points to achieve accurate proportions with horizontal and vertical alignment. Virtually no distortion—no matter what angle you’re projecting from.
Up to 30,000 Hour-long Lifetime

Light You Can Count On

This LED lasts...and lasts. With a lifespan up to 30,000 hours, your projector delivers near-endless entertainment. No need to worry about replacing or conserving the lamp.
Sleek, Compact Design

Small but Mighty

The LG CineBeam PF610P is light and easily portable, allowing you to take cinematic views wherever you go. Plus, it won’t clutter your home theater setup.

2 HDMI Ports

More Ports for More Possibilities

Two HDMI ports add versatility and ease. Switch between your favorite gaming systems seamlessly, or connect your laptop and sound system at once.
Print

All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Display Type

    DLP

  • Native Resolution

    FHD (1920 x 1080)**

  • Upscaling / Super Resolution

    Yes

  • Projection size (Screen Size)

    152.4cm (60) ~ 304.8cm (120)

  • Projection Image

    152.4cm (60)@5.2 ft , 254cm (100)@8.7 ft

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

  • Optical Zoom

    Fixed

  • Focus

    Manual

  • Throw Ratio

    1.195

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Brightness

    Up to 1000 ANSI Lumens*

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Light Source

    4CH LED

  • Light Source Life

    Up to 30,000 hrs

  • HDR

    HDR10

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Content Providers

    Amazon Prime Video,Disney+,YouTube,Apple TV,SHOWTIME,STARZ,Redbox,AMC Theatres On Demand,Funimation***

  • App Store

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY/WIRELESS

  • Bluetooth (with Speaker)

    Yes

  • Screen Share ( Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)

    Yes

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device only)

    Yes

  • Apple Airplay2

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Bluetooth® Sound Out

    Yes

  • Built-in Speakers

    6W (3W+3W Stereo)

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes

INPUTS/OUTPUTS

  • Audio out

    1 (3.5mm), S/PDIF 1 (Optical)

  • HDMI™

    2

  • USB Type A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)

    Adapter 110W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

  • Power Consumption

    100W

  • Standby Mode

    <0.5W

ACCESSORIES/MANUAL

  • Remote Control

    1 Standard

  • Manual

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Adaptor

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD)

    22.60cm (8.9) x 19.30cm (7.6) x 6.85cm (2.7)

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    33.02cm (13) x 24.13cm (9.5) x 13.20cm (5.2)

  • Weight

    1.67kg

  • Shipping Weight

    2.81kg

*

  • *

    The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector

  • **

    Full HD resolution with 2.1 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing

  • ***

    Some apps may be available via software update, which requries internet connection.

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    20 Nos.

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd. NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE NANJING CHINA, JIANGSU,China-210038

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿.

PF610P

PF610P

LG PF610P Full HD LED Portable Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector