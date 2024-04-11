Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LED Projector with Built-In Battery HD RGB LED 550 Lumens 100000:1

LG PH510PG Triple Wireless Perfection

Triple Wireless Perfection

No messy cables anymore.
Just wireless phone mirroring, bluetooth sound,
and portable battery.
LG PH510PG Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to Bluetooth compatible sound system such as home audio, headphone and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.
LG PH510PG Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen share provides wire-free experiences when connect with PC, smartphones, or tablets.
LG PH510PG Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Don't worry about power connection. Carry it anywhere like a mobile theater.
LG PH510PG Enjoy cinematic 100(124cm) class size

Enjoy cinematic 100(254cm) class size

CineBeam gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to
an extra large 100(254cm) class size, so everyone in the
room can enjoy the home theater experience.
LG PH510PG Light Weight and Slim Design

Light Weight and Slim Design

Enable to carry anywhere easily.
Just take it in your brief case, small bag or pouch and enjoy.
LG PH510PG Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Easy wired mirroring with smart devices of iOS/Android.
**compatible with slimport / MHL / AV adaptor
LG PH510PG Simple USB Plug

Simple USB Plug & Play

Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files
like Presentation, Excel, and Word.
LG PH510PG Enjoy 3D at Once

Enjoy 3D at Once

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector, no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.
LG PH510PG 30,000 Hours of Entertainment

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

The projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colors, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours. It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
All Spec

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720)

  • Brightness (Lumen, lm)

    550

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    100,000:1

  • Noise - High Brightness

    Typ 30dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Normal

    Typ 24dB(A) ↓

  • Noise - Economic

    Typ 23dB(A) ↓

  • Uniformorty (JBMMA 9point)

    90% ↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    Fixed

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    63.5cm (25) ~ 254cm (100)

  • Projection Image - Standard

    101.6cm (40) @1.24m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.4

  • Projection Offset

    100%

  • Light source - Type

    RGB LED

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    30,000Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • Menu Language

    Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Czech/ Hindi

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

  • Sound

    1W+1W Stereo

  • Battery

    Built-in type (up to 2.5H)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    174 x 109.5 x 44

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    6.5Kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    60W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W↓

  • Power Supply

    Adapter

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

  • Input Signal Compatibility - RGB

    up to WSXGA+(1680 x 1050@60Hz)

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Component Video

    1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Composite Video

    480i/576i

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • RGB in

    1

  • RGB (PC) Audio in

    1

  • Composite(AV) in

    Phone to AV in

  • Composite(AV) Audio in

    Phone to AV in

  • Component (YPbPr)

    RGB to Component in

  • Component (YPbPr) Audio in

    RGB to Component in

  • Audio out

    1 (Φ3.5)

  • HDMI

    1 (MHL)

  • USB

    1 (Type A)

MAIN FEATURES

  • 3D

    3D Optimizer

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    Yes (Vertical)

  • Picture Still

    Yes

  • Plug & Play(RGB, DVI/HDMI Input)

    Yes

  • Auto Source Detection (Auto Input Search)

    Yes

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

  • Auto Sleep (Off)

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Blank

    Yes (Blue, Green)

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Expert controlvADJ

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Automatic Standby

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • USB Host (MP3, Photo)

    Yes

  • File (Office) Viewer

    Yes

  • Wireless Mirroring

    Screen Share

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - MHL

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Apple Digital AV Adapter

    Yes

  • Wired Mirroring (Cable sold separately) - Slimport

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Carry Bag

    Pouch

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book) (TBD)

    Simple Book

  • CD Manual

    Yes

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • 3D Glasses

    DLP Link Glasses (sold separately)

  • Cable - Phone to AV (Composite)

    1

  • Cable - Adaptor

    1

  • Cable - Power cord

    1

  • Remote control

    Remote (Card Type) + Battery

  • Conformances (Regulation)

    CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

