1. Introduction

1.1 This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter referred as “LG” or “LGEIL”) on the LifeGenius Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/lifegenius.in , LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website __ https://www.lg.com/in/ , and as advertisements on various online channels, such as Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Google Search Engine, and Website Banners. This offer will be conducted under the supervision of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

1.2 The Participant undertakes to adhere to the terms and conditions of Facebook regarding its usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant's actions shall not be attributable to LGEIL and such Participant shall not claim anything against LGEIL in this regard.

1.3 LG reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.

1.4 Offers shall not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website https://www.lg.com/in/

2. Sales Promotion

2.1 A Mini Refrigerator with the model number of GL-M051RSWB will be provided for free to those that purchase any applicable products (clause 2.2) through their membership account on the LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website https://www.lg.com/in/ during the stated promotion period (clause 2.3).

2.2 The Sales Promotion mention in clause 2.1 is only applicable with the purchase of the following:, Refrigerator with the model number of GL-X257ABS3, GL-X257AMC3.

2.3 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The Participant should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant agrees to abide by the same. The Participant will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

2.4 The Sales Promotion will be automatically in effect for all purchases made in accordance with the details mentioned within clause 2



2.5 The Sales Promotion offer can be availed only once on select products at time of purchase by the Participant. The Participant who are duly registered as LG Member can only be eligible for this Sales Promotion.

3. Eligibility

3.1 This Sales Promotion is only eligible for use by LG members (must have an account on lg.com/in ). The Participant should be a citizens of India only above 18 years of age. Participation under this Offer is completely voluntary.

4. Sales Promotion Period

4.1 The Sales Promotion is effective starting on October 10th, 2024 and ends on October 31st, 2024

5. Disclaimers on Usage

5.1 Products not listed in clause 2.2 are exempt from this Sales Promotion.

5.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

5.3 Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

5.4 Products are available for purchase without the offers as well except mini refrigerator.

5.5 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

5.6 By participating in this Offer, the Participants hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

LG Discount Code Giveaway Terms and Conditions

6. Introduction

6.1 This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (hereinafter referred as “LG” or “LGEIL”) on the LifeGenius Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/lifegenius.in and this offer will be conducted under the supervision of LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

6.2 The Participant undertakes to adhere to the terms and conditions of Facebook regarding its usage and all other applicable terms and guidelines. Any direct or indirect violation of such guidelines allegedly arising out of the participant's actions shall not be attributable to LGEIL and such Participant shall not claim anything against LGEIL in this regard.

6.3 LG reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.

6.4 This Discount Code give under this offer cannot be combined with any other promotional discount/coupon on the same bill or be redeemed for cash.

6.5 Offers shall not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Official website __ https://www.lg.com/in/ __________________.

7. Discount Code

7.1 The Discount Code is “ LifeGen10” (without quotes)

7.2 The Discount Code provides Participants with a 10% discount on applicable LG Home and Air appliances on the LG India website lg.com/in ) should use this code in coupon section.

7.3 This Discount Code is only valid for Home Appliance products (Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Air Conditioner, Dishwasher, Microwave Oven Listed on OBS Site LG.COM/IN ).

7.4 This Discount Code can be used on LG.COM only. This Discount Code cannot be used for any offline sales channel.

7.5 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The Participant should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant agrees to abide by the same. The Participant will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

7.6 The Customer would be required to enter the discount code at the time of checkout of the product.

7.7 The Discount code is Applicable only for 1 time at the time of purchase of the select products by a Participant. The Participant who is a member of the Life Genius Facebook Page and has duly registered as LG Member can only use the Discount Code.

8. Eligibility

8.1 The Discount Code is open for use by all members of the #LifeGenius India Facebook Group. The Participant should be a citizens of India only above 18 years of age. Participation under this Offer is completely voluntary.

8.2 This discount is only eligible for use by LG members (those who have an account on lg.com/in )



9. Discount Period

9.1 The Discount Code is effective starting on July 22nd, 2024 and ends on December 31st, 2024



10. Disclaimers on Usage

10.1 Discounts are available on Select Products and Models.

10.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

10.3 Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

10.4 Products are available for purchase without the offers as well except mini refrigerator.

10.5 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

10.6 By participating in this Offer, the Participants hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.