Coupons Applicable on below select models of LG Products across different categories only.

CATEGORY MODEL COUPON VALUE (IN INR) REFRIGERATOR GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D201ASCU.ASCZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D201ASEU.ASEZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-D241ABCU.DBCZEBN 350.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN 1,500.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN 1,500.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN 600.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-S312SPZX.APZZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-N292DPZY.APZZEBN 700.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN 3,500.00 REFRIGERATOR GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN 3,500.00 WASHING MACHINE FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL 700.00 WASHING MACHINE FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL 700.00 WASHING MACHINE FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL 500.00 WASHING MACHINE FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL 500.00 WASHING MACHINE FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL 700.00 WASHING MACHINE T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL 400.00 WASHING MACHINE T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL 400.00 WASHING MACHINE T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL 400.00 WASHING MACHINE THD09NPF.ASFQEIL 500.00 WASHING MACHINE FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL 700.00 WASHING MACHINE FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL 700.00 WASHING MACHINE FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL 1,000.00 DISHWASHER DFB424FM.ABMPEIL 700.00 DISHWASHER DFB424FP.APZPEIL 700.00 WATER PURIFIER WW142NPC.CSRQEIL 500.00 WATER PURIFIER WW152NP.CBKQEIL 500.00 WATER PURIFIER WW184EPB.CBKQEIL 700.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN 500.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MC2146BV.DBKQILN 500.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MC2846BV.DBKQILN 500.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MS2043BP.DBKQILN 350.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN 500.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MJEN326SFW.DBKQILN 700.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MJEN286UFW.DBKQILN 700.00 MICROWAVE OVENS MJ2887BFUM.DBKQILN 500.00 MONITOR 22MR410-B 150 MONITOR 24GN60R-B 250 MONITOR 24GN65R-B 250 MONITOR 24MK600M-W 250 MONITOR 24MP450-B 150 MONITOR 24MR400-B 150 MONITOR 27GP750-B 500 MONITOR 27GR75Q-B 500 MONITOR 27ML600S-W 250 MONITOR 27MP450-B 300 MONITOR 27QN600-B 450 MONITOR 27SR50F-W 350 MONITOR 27UL550-W 500 MONITOR 27UN880-B 700 MONITOR 27UP650-W 500 MONITOR 27UP850N-W 700 MONITOR 29WL500-B 300 MONITOR 29WQ600-W 350 MONITOR 32GN50R-B 450 MONITOR 32GN600-B 450 MONITOR 32GN650-B 450 MONITOR 32GP850-B 700 MONITOR 32MP60G-B 300 MONITOR 32QN600-B 500 MONITOR 32QN650-B 450 MONITOR 32SR50F-W 400 MONITOR 32UN880-B 1500 MONITOR 32UP550N-W 600 MONITOR 32UQ750-W 1000 MONITOR 34GP63A-B 700 MONITOR 34WN650-W 700 MONITOR 34WN780-B 1000 MONITOR 34WP500-B 500 MONITOR 34WP550-B 600 MONITOR 34WQ60C-B 700 MONITOR 34WQ75C-B 1000 MONITOR 43SQ700S-W 700 MONITOR 49GR85DC-B 2500 MONITOR 49WQ95C-W 2500 MONITOR 24MP60G-B 150 MONITOR 27MR400-BQ 250 TV 32LQ635BPSA.ATR 300 TV OLED48C3PSA.ATR 2,000 TV OLED55B3PSA.ATR 2,500 TV OLED55G3PSA.ATR 2,500 TV OLED65G3PSA.ATR 4,500 TV 43UR8040PSB.ATR 700 TV 43UR8020PSB.ATR 700 TV 43QNED75SRA.ATR 900 TV 55QNED75SRA.ATR 1,500 TV OLED55A3PSA.ATR 2,000 TV 65UR7500PSC.ATR 1,500 TV 55UR7500PSC.ATR 900 TV 55UQ7550PSF.ATR 900 TV 50UR7500PSC.ATR 900 TV 43UR7500PSC.ATR 600 TV 43UQ7550PSF.ATR 600 TV 32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ 300 TV 32LQ576BPSA.ATR 350 TV 32LM563BPTC.ATR 300 Audio S95QR.DINDLLK 500 Audio SC9S.DINDLLK 500 Audio SP8A.DINDLLK 500 Audio SNC4R.DINDLLK 500 Audio SQ70TY.AINDLLK 500 Audio SQ75TR.AINDLLK 500 Audio S65TR.AINDLLK 500 Audio RNC5.DINDLLK 500 Audio RNC7.DINDLLK 500 Audio RNC9.DINDLLK 500 Audio TONE-TF7Q.CINDLBI 500

• This is a one-time use Coupon to be used for purchase on LG.com and can be clubbed with 5% LG Membership Coupon! Sign up coupon only (5% New LG Membership) and no other coupon will be applicable.

• Coupon Period valid from 19th July till 25th July 2024 (Both days inclusive).

• Coupon will be applicable to select models only subject to stock availability for above listed products & may change without prior notice

• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer/coupon at any time without notice.

• By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

• Prior to registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.