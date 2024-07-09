We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Coupon Terms and Condition:-
This offer coupons is brought to you by LG Electronics India and any participation in the said offer is voluntary.
Coupons Applicable on below select models of LG Products across different categories only.
CATEGORY
MODEL
COUPON VALUE (IN INR)
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D201ASCU.ASCZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D201ASEU.ASEZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-D241ABCU.DBCZEBN
350.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN
1,500.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN
1,500.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN
600.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-S312SPZX.APZZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-N292DPZY.APZZEBN
700.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN
3,500.00
REFRIGERATOR
GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN
3,500.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL
700.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL
700.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL
500.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL
500.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL
700.00
WASHING MACHINE
T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL
400.00
WASHING MACHINE
T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL
400.00
WASHING MACHINE
T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL
400.00
WASHING MACHINE
THD09NPF.ASFQEIL
500.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL
700.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL
700.00
WASHING MACHINE
FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL
1,000.00
DISHWASHER
DFB424FM.ABMPEIL
700.00
DISHWASHER
DFB424FP.APZPEIL
700.00
WATER PURIFIER
WW142NPC.CSRQEIL
500.00
WATER PURIFIER
WW152NP.CBKQEIL
500.00
WATER PURIFIER
WW184EPB.CBKQEIL
700.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN
500.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MC2146BV.DBKQILN
500.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MC2846BV.DBKQILN
500.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MS2043BP.DBKQILN
350.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN
500.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MJEN326SFW.DBKQILN
700.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MJEN286UFW.DBKQILN
700.00
MICROWAVE OVENS
MJ2887BFUM.DBKQILN
500.00
MONITOR
22MR410-B
150
MONITOR
24GN60R-B
250
MONITOR
24GN65R-B
250
MONITOR
24MK600M-W
250
MONITOR
24MP450-B
150
MONITOR
24MR400-B
150
MONITOR
27GP750-B
500
MONITOR
27GR75Q-B
500
MONITOR
27ML600S-W
250
MONITOR
27MP450-B
300
MONITOR
27QN600-B
450
MONITOR
27SR50F-W
350
MONITOR
27UL550-W
500
MONITOR
27UN880-B
700
MONITOR
27UP650-W
500
MONITOR
27UP850N-W
700
MONITOR
29WL500-B
300
MONITOR
29WQ600-W
350
MONITOR
32GN50R-B
450
MONITOR
32GN600-B
450
MONITOR
32GN650-B
450
MONITOR
32GP850-B
700
MONITOR
32MP60G-B
300
MONITOR
32QN600-B
500
MONITOR
32QN650-B
450
MONITOR
32SR50F-W
400
MONITOR
32UN880-B
1500
MONITOR
32UP550N-W
600
MONITOR
32UQ750-W
1000
MONITOR
34GP63A-B
700
MONITOR
34WN650-W
700
MONITOR
34WN780-B
1000
MONITOR
34WP500-B
500
MONITOR
34WP550-B
600
MONITOR
34WQ60C-B
700
MONITOR
34WQ75C-B
1000
MONITOR
43SQ700S-W
700
MONITOR
49GR85DC-B
2500
MONITOR
49WQ95C-W
2500
MONITOR
24MP60G-B
150
MONITOR
27MR400-BQ
250
TV
32LQ635BPSA.ATR
300
TV
OLED48C3PSA.ATR
2,000
TV
OLED55B3PSA.ATR
2,500
TV
OLED55G3PSA.ATR
2,500
TV
OLED65G3PSA.ATR
4,500
TV
43UR8040PSB.ATR
700
TV
43UR8020PSB.ATR
700
TV
43QNED75SRA.ATR
900
TV
55QNED75SRA.ATR
1,500
TV
OLED55A3PSA.ATR
2,000
TV
65UR7500PSC.ATR
1,500
TV
55UR7500PSC.ATR
900
TV
55UQ7550PSF.ATR
900
TV
50UR7500PSC.ATR
900
TV
43UR7500PSC.ATR
600
TV
43UQ7550PSF.ATR
600
TV
32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ
300
TV
32LQ576BPSA.ATR
350
TV
32LM563BPTC.ATR
300
Audio
S95QR.DINDLLK
500
Audio
SC9S.DINDLLK
500
Audio
SP8A.DINDLLK
500
Audio
SNC4R.DINDLLK
500
Audio
SQ70TY.AINDLLK
500
Audio
SQ75TR.AINDLLK
500
Audio
S65TR.AINDLLK
500
Audio
RNC5.DINDLLK
500
Audio
RNC7.DINDLLK
500
Audio
RNC9.DINDLLK
500
Audio
TONE-TF7Q.CINDLBI
500
• This is a one-time use Coupon to be used for purchase on LG.com and can be clubbed with 5% LG Membership Coupon! Sign up coupon only (5% New LG Membership) and no other coupon will be applicable.
• Coupon Period valid from 19th July till 25th July 2024 (Both days inclusive).
• Coupon will be applicable to select models only subject to stock availability for above listed products & may change without prior notice
• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer/coupon at any time without notice.
• By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.
• Prior to registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.