Coupon Terms and Condition:-

This offer coupons is brought to you by LG Electronics India and any participation in the said offer is voluntary.

Coupons Applicable on below select models of LG Products across different categories only.

 

CATEGORY

MODEL

COUPON VALUE (IN INR)

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D199OBEY.DBEZPST

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-B199OBJC.BBJZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-B199OSJC.BSJZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D211HBCZ.ABCZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D199OSEY.DSEZPST

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D201ABEU.ABEZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D201ABPU.ABPZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D201ASCU.ASCZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D201ASEU.ASEZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-D241ABCU.DBCZEBN

350.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S342SPZX.APZZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S382SDSX.ADSZEBN

1,500.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S342SDSX.ADSZEBN

1,500.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S382SPZX.APZZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S302SPZY.APZZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-I292RPZX.BPZZEBN

600.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S262SESX.DESZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S292RDSX.ADSZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-S312SPZX.APZZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-N292DPZY.APZZEBN

700.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-B257HDSY.DDSZEBN

3,500.00

REFRIGERATOR

GL-B257HWBY.DWBZEBN

3,500.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHM1408BDM.AMBQEIL

700.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHM1207SDM.AMBQEIL

700.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHM1065SDW.ABWQEIL

500.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHM1207SDW.ABWQEIL

500.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHM1408BDW.BBWQEIL

700.00

WASHING MACHINE

T65SKSF4Z.ASFQEIL

400.00

WASHING MACHINE

T70SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL

400.00

WASHING MACHINE

T80SKSF1Z.ASFQEIL

400.00

WASHING MACHINE

THD09NPF.ASFQEIL

500.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHP1208Z3M.AMBQEIL

700.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHP1209Z5M.AMBQEIL

700.00

WASHING MACHINE

FHD0905SWM.AMBQEIL

1,000.00

DISHWASHER

DFB424FM.ABMPEIL

700.00

DISHWASHER

DFB424FP.APZPEIL

700.00

WATER PURIFIER

WW142NPC.CSRQEIL

 500.00

WATER PURIFIER

WW152NP.CBKQEIL

500.00

WATER PURIFIER

WW184EPB.CBKQEIL

700.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MC3286BRUM.DBKQILN

500.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MC2146BV.DBKQILN

500.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MC2846BV.DBKQILN

500.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MS2043BP.DBKQILN

350.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MC2886BRUM.DBKQILN

500.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MJEN326SFW.DBKQILN

700.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MJEN286UFW.DBKQILN

700.00

MICROWAVE OVENS

MJ2887BFUM.DBKQILN

500.00

MONITOR

22MR410-B

150

MONITOR

24GN60R-B

250

MONITOR

24GN65R-B

250

MONITOR

24MK600M-W

250

MONITOR

24MP450-B

150

MONITOR

24MR400-B

150

MONITOR

27GP750-B

500

MONITOR

27GR75Q-B

500

MONITOR

27ML600S-W

250

MONITOR

27MP450-B

300

MONITOR

27QN600-B

450

MONITOR

27SR50F-W

350

MONITOR

27UL550-W

500

MONITOR

27UN880-B

700

MONITOR

27UP650-W

500

MONITOR

27UP850N-W

700

MONITOR

29WL500-B

300

MONITOR

29WQ600-W

350

MONITOR

32GN50R-B

450

MONITOR

32GN600-B

450

MONITOR

32GN650-B

450

MONITOR

32GP850-B

700

MONITOR

32MP60G-B

300

MONITOR

32QN600-B

500

MONITOR

32QN650-B

450

MONITOR

32SR50F-W

400

MONITOR

32UN880-B

1500

MONITOR

32UP550N-W

600

MONITOR

32UQ750-W

1000

MONITOR

34GP63A-B

700

MONITOR

34WN650-W

700

MONITOR

34WN780-B

1000

MONITOR

34WP500-B

500

MONITOR

34WP550-B

600

MONITOR

34WQ60C-B

700

MONITOR

34WQ75C-B

1000

MONITOR

43SQ700S-W

700

MONITOR

49GR85DC-B

2500

MONITOR

49WQ95C-W

2500

MONITOR

24MP60G-B

150

MONITOR

27MR400-BQ

250

TV

32LQ635BPSA.ATR

300

TV

OLED48C3PSA.ATR

2,000

TV

OLED55B3PSA.ATR

2,500

TV

OLED55G3PSA.ATR

2,500

TV

OLED65G3PSA.ATR

4,500

TV

43UR8040PSB.ATR

700

TV

43UR8020PSB.ATR

700

TV

43QNED75SRA.ATR

900

TV

55QNED75SRA.ATR

1,500

TV

OLED55A3PSA.ATR

2,000

TV

65UR7500PSC.ATR

1,500

TV

55UR7500PSC.ATR

900

TV

55UQ7550PSF.ATR

900

TV

50UR7500PSC.ATR

900

TV

43UR7500PSC.ATR

600

TV

43UQ7550PSF.ATR

600

TV

32LQ643BPTA.ATRQ

300

TV

32LQ576BPSA.ATR

350

TV

32LM563BPTC.ATR

300

Audio

S95QR.DINDLLK

500

Audio

SC9S.DINDLLK

500

Audio

SP8A.DINDLLK

500

Audio

SNC4R.DINDLLK

500

Audio

SQ70TY.AINDLLK

500

Audio

SQ75TR.AINDLLK

500

Audio

S65TR.AINDLLK

500

Audio

RNC5.DINDLLK

500

Audio

RNC7.DINDLLK

500

Audio

RNC9.DINDLLK

500

Audio

TONE-TF7Q.CINDLBI

500

 

• This is a one-time use Coupon to be used for purchase on LG.com and can be clubbed with 5% LG  Membership Coupon! Sign up coupon only (5% New LG Membership) and no other coupon will be applicable.

 

• Coupon Period valid from 19th July till 25th July 2024 (Both days inclusive).

 

• Coupon will be applicable to select models only  subject to stock availability for above listed products & may change without prior notice

 

• LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. shall assume no liability financial or otherwise and reserves the right to change, amend, modify, suspend, continue, or terminate all or any part of the offer/coupon at any time without notice.

 

• By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product terms and conditions.

 

• Prior to registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.