All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LGEIL shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

Products are available for purchase without the offers as well.

Offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

LGEIL reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice to any person or third party.

Finance option available in select cities and at the sole discretion of the financer.

Offers may not be available on purchase from any of the e-commerce website other than the order booked through LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, lg.com/in .

For more detail customer can contact our customer care by calling on 0806-937-9999 or contact us via email through https://www.lg.com/in/support/email or through WhatsApp at 9711709999

1. Register Now & get 5% Discount Coupon

1.1 LG Monitors and Projectors Sale Registration starts from 1st Oct to 6th Oct 2024

1.2 Registration offer is applicable on the selected models of LG Monitors and Projectors

1.3 The customers are requested to submit their Personal information on the Enquiry form to be notified for the sale period [ https://www.lg.com/in/computer-products-onlinesale/ ]

1.4 The registered users will get 5% discount coupon that will be availed during the LG Monitors & Projectors sale period

1.5 The sale on LG Monitors & Projectors start from 7th Oct to 31st Oct 2024

1.6 By submitting the Enquiry Form, such Individual shall be deemed as a customer of this offer. The customer agrees to the terms and conditions of this Offer and agrees to shares his/her personal information with LGEIL. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the Participant agrees to abide by the same. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By filling the Enquiry Form the customer expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable offer terms and conditions.

2. LG Monitors & Projectors Diwali Sale Offers

2.1 Sale on LG Monitors & Projectors models will be exclusively available on Lg.com from 7th Oct to 31st Oct 2024

2.2 During the sale period, customers will get discount up to 68% off on the MRP and assured gifts with every purchase

2.3 During the sale period, customers will get exciting bundle gifts

Category Model.suffix Gifts Bundles LG UltraGear Monitors 27GS60F-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard LG UltraGear Monitors 24GS60F-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard LG UltraGear Monitors 27GP750-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard LG UltraGear Monitors 27GP850-B.ATR Gaming Headset LG UltraGear Monitors 34GP63A-B.ATR Gaming Headset LG UltraGear Monitors 27GS95QE-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard, Headset & Message Board LG UltraGear Monitors 34GS95QE-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard, Headset & Message Board LG UltraGear Monitors 39GS95QE-B.ATR Gaming Keyboard, Headset & Message Board LG UltraWide Monitors 34WQ75C-B.ATR Monitor Message Board LG UltraWide Monitors 29WQ600-W.ATR Monitor Message Board LG UltraWide Monitors 34WQ60C-B.ATR Monitor Message Board LG UltraWide Monitors 49WQ95C-W.ATR Keyboard & Mouse set LG UltraFine Monitors 32UN880-B.ATR Keyboard & Mouse set LG FHD Monitors 27MS500-B.ATR Keyboard & Mouse set LG FHD Monitors 25MS500-B.ATR Keyboard & Mouse set LG Smart monitors 43SQ700S-W.ATR LG Tone +3 month Apple TV+ Subscription LG Smart monitors 32SR50F-W.ATR LG Tone +3 month Apple TV+ Subscription LG Smart monitors 27SR50F-W.ATR LG Tone +3 month Apple TV+ Subscription LG CineBeam Projectors PF510Q.ATRZ LG Tone +3 month Apple TV+ Subscription LG CineBeam Q Projectors HU710PB.ATRZ LG Tone +3 month Apple TV+ Subscription

2.4 This offer is open to Citizens of India only above 18 years of age. Participation in the offer is voluntary.

2.5 Income tax, gift tax, or any other statutory levies, if any, as may be applicable from time to time, arising out of the gift shall be payable by the winner. LGEIL shall not be liable for any of these charges.

2.6 This offer is applicable on available on above models only and may change without prior notice.

2.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government/Court, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.

2.8 LGEIL shall not be liable for any incorrect information/or any information not provided by the Customer.

2.9 LGEIL has the right to dismiss customer at its sole discretion including but not limited to pertaining any of the following conditions:

A. Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Offer

B. Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.

C. Multiple entries using multiple accounts.

D. Using any software program or unfair means or any other means.

E. Any other violation of terms & conditions of the offer

3. 5% Discount Coupon on first time purchase by a Member

3.1 This is member exclusive offer. To avail this offer customer will have to signup on lg.com/in , make a purchase on the website and pay the listed price, while transacting customer will receive a discount coupon of 5% on select models

3.2 Maximum 1 coupon of 5% on listed price will be issued per customer and no multiple registrations are allowed by a single user.

3.3 Prior registration as LG Member on ( https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup ) is required under this offer. The customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LGEIL is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this offer, in in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, you expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions

3.4 Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LGEIL will not be responsible for the same

3.5 This Offer may change without prior notice.

3.6 The special coupon will be valid for 90 days from the date of membership registration.

4. No Cost Emi and up to 10% Cash back Applicable on selected models

4.1 For purchase of product, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

4.2 Three Transaction Per card is allowed during offer period (Oct'24~Nov'24). Except SBI One Card one Transaction Per month is allowed.

4.3 Cash back & No Cost EMI is instant to Participant

10% Cashback is available on selected models on the below banks:

Bank Name Credit Card Debit Card Axis Bank Y Y BOB Y Y CITI Y Y ICICI Y Y SCB Y Y IndusInd Bank Y Y ONE CARD Y Y YES Bank Y Y Kotak Y Y

4.4 Processing/convenience fee charged on the transactions may vary from Bank to Bank.

4.5 EMI conversion is the sole discretion of card issuer bank. For non-conversion to EMI participant need to connect with their bank. EMI is governed by the terms and conditions of Bank/ finance company only and are at their sole discretion. . Participants are advised to check with respective bank/ finance companies for details. EMI option available on select banks only