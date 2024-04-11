We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HU710PB
LG CineBeam Q 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector HU710PB
4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector
Up to 120 (304.8 cm) screen
Contrast Ration 450,000:1
DCI-P3 154% (Overall)
3-channel RGB Laser
Automatic screen adjusts alignment and focus
Smart webOS to stream favorite content
Apple AirPlay 2 or Screen Share on Android
360° rotating handle