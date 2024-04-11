Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27 (68.58cm) UltraGear® FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

27GP750-B

27 (68.58cm) UltraGear® FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility

27GP750-B

27GP750-B
Zero In with LG UltraGear™

Zero in with LG UltraGear®

Getting into that place where it all flows. How you focus, how you play, how you win. LG UltraGear® is made to help you find the perfect state. It delivers the latest hardware, specs, ergonomics, and the ultimate sensory experience.
Appearance
27 (68.58cm) QHD 1920x1080
3-side Virtually Borderless
Speed
IPS 1ms (GtG) 240Hz/NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
Color
sRGBColor
Gamut with HDR 10
IPS 1ms (GtG)

Designed for Incredible Speed

Re-imagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 27 (68.58cm) and 16:9 screen ratio (1920 x 1080), LG's UltraGear® IPS Display features vibrant color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. It's the best of both worlds.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use. *Comparison of speed with IPS 5ms (Left image) and IPS 1ms (GtG).

Less Lag. More Wins.
240Hz Refresh Rate

Less Lag. More Wins.

Level up your game with a next-level refresh rate. At 240Hz, our highest refresh rate allows players to instantly recognize and respond to sudden changes, obstacles and action in-game.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

DCI-P3: Typical 98% VESA Certified
HDR10-supported

Enjoy HDR Videos and Games

HDR10 elevates picture quality for a more dynamic visual immersion experience and enhanced color of HDR content. HDR10 is the digital HDR standard based on the sRGB 99% color gamut. A true difference in color and brightness.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*DCI-P3: Typical 98%, Minimum 90%

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Zero In with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

Officially verified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility. That translates to faster, smoother gaming that's been tested to reduce screen tearing, while minimizing stutter and input lag. Never miss a frame of the action as you clinch your victories with lag-free refresh rates.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

AMD Free Sync™ Premium

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Built In

AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, virtually tear-free gaming experience. With at least 120hz refresh rate at minimum FHD resolution and low latency gameplay, you'll never miss a frame of the action as you play at peak performance.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Ergonomic Stand

Before You Zero In, Settle In

Customize your battle station in seconds. Raise, lower, tilt, pivot — the stand has a flexible ergonomic design to easily adapt to your environment and gaming style. A simple press-and-click improves comfort and convenience, while saving space.

Before You Zero In, Settle In

Virtually boarderless design

Tilt

Height

Pivot

Dynamic Action Sync®

Action as it Happens

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync® elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents, and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Black Stabilizer®

Gameplay Never in the Dark

Black Stabilizer is your ally to attack or defend against enemies hiding in the shadows. It delivers a pro-level gaming experience for enhanced vision and a jump on the competition*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

Crosshair®

Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage

Accuracy is at the center of your gameplay with the Crosshair® feature. Center-display crosshairs give enhanced vision and pro-level precision for increased accuracy in first-person shooter games*.

*Dramatization for illustrative purposes. Actual usage may differ.

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Size

    68.58cm (27)

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.3108mm x 0.3108mm

  • Response Time

    1ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    240Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    FHD

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness

    400cd (typ) / 320cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    External Power

  • Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

    Less than 0.5W

  • DC Off (Max)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    45W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    48W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NVIDIA G-SYNC COMPATIBLE

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Crosshair®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR 10

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)

    Yes

  • Buzzer OSD

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    No Built-in Speaker

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    614.68 x 576.58 x 292.1 (Up),
    614.68 x 464.82 x 292.1 (Down) mm

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    614.68 x 365.76 x 50.8 mm

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    726.44 x 205.76 x 487.68 mm

  • With Stand Weight

    5.98kg

  • Without Stand Weight

    3.90kg

  • Shipping Weight

    8.39kg

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall mount size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

27GP750-B

27GP750-B

27 (68.58cm) UltraGear® FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility