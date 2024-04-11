We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27 (68.58cm) UltraGear® FHD IPS 1ms 240Hz HDR Monitor with G-SYNC® Compatibility
Designed for Incredible Speed
*DCI-P3: Typical 98%, Minimum 90%
Zero In with NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Built In
Before You Zero In, Settle In
Action as it Happens
Gameplay Never in the Dark
Crosshair® Feature Brings an Accuracy Advantage
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Size
68.58cm (27)
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.3108mm x 0.3108mm
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
240Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
FHD
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness
400cd (typ) / 320cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
700:1 (Min.), 1000:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power
-
Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
48W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC COMPATIBLE
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Crosshair®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR 10
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Compensation)
Yes
-
Buzzer OSD
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
No Built-in Speaker
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
614.68 x 576.58 x 292.1 (Up),
614.68 x 464.82 x 292.1 (Down) mm
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
614.68 x 365.76 x 50.8 mm
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
726.44 x 205.76 x 487.68 mm
-
With Stand Weight
5.98kg
-
Without Stand Weight
3.90kg
-
Shipping Weight
8.39kg
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall mount size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
DisplayPort
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENTZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Imported By
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044
