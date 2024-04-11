Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor

32UN880-B

CES 2020 Innovation Awards Honoree in Computer Peripherals & Accessories
LG UltraFine Display Ergo - Designed Around You.3

LG UltraFine Display Ergo - Designed Around You.

Enhance your visual experience with the all-new #LG Ultra FineTM #ERGO monitors. Adjust the pivot, height, tilt & reimagine everything you do with #UHD 4K IPS display.
Customize your work station the way you like it for improved posture & productivity.

Exceptional Image Quality

3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergonomics

Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display

User Convenience

USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation

UHD 4K IPS Display

Lifelike realism with IPS and UHD resolution

Reimagine everything you do with the IPS Display. At 31.5 (81.28cm) and 3840 x 2160 resolution, LG's UHD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. See a clearer, lifelike vision of productivity, play and entertainment.

Ergo Design
Ergo Design

Next-level ergonomics and efficiency

Experience a comfortable, more flexible desktop setup. Ergo Design brings an innovative, ergonomic arm to fit your needs. Secure the stand, monitor and cables with its C-Clamp, One Click Mount and simple cable management in seconds. Easily adjust the pivot, height and tilt. And work with improved posture and productivity.

Extend / Retract 0~180mm

Swivel ± 280˚

Height 0~130mm

Pivot 90˚

Tilt ± 25˚

*The figures above are the available range of features.

Compatible with every posture1
Compatible with every posture

The Ergo is a welcome innovation for anyone who spends a significant amount of time at their desk. LG’s technologically and ergonomically advanced stand helps to promote good posture through its high degree of adjustability, enabling each user to create a perfectly customized workstation.

Clutter-Free Desk Setup

Fully use your desk

Ergo's compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation. Helping users achieve a clutter-free environment, Ergo’s USB-C One Cable solution conveniently provides fast data transfer and power for laptop charging through a single cable.
Stable & Powerful Connection4

USB Type-C™

Stable & Powerful Connection

Supporting Screen, Data and Power Delivery (Up to 60W).

Easy Cable Management4

Easy Cable Management

C-Clamp & Grommet4

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount4

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    32

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    32

  • Size [cm]

    81.28cm

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1 N

What people are saying

LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor