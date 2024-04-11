We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor
Exceptional Image Quality
3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS / DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp / Full Movement of Display
User Convenience
USB Type-C™ / Easy Installation
Lifelike realism with IPS and UHD resolution
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with every posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
32
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
32
-
Size [cm]
81.28cm
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Net quantity
1 N
Buy Directly
32UN880-B
LG 32UN880-B 32 (81.28cm) UltraFine™ Display Ergo 4K HDR10 Monitor