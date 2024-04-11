We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote
Compact Design
One-hand Grip size
Simple IR Remote
Smart Usage
webOS & Wireless Connection
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out
Display
Flexible Screen Size
Auto Vertical Keystone
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.
Smart Wireless Connection
How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly
Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Find the video that you want to stream.
2. Tap AirPlay icon.
3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam
1. Open Control Center.
2. Tap Screen Mirroring.
3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.
4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.
Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam
1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.
2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.
3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.
4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.
*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.
*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.
*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.
Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.
All Spec
NATIVE RESOLUTION
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080
BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
450
CONTRAST RATIO
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
SIZE
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
148 x 66.5 x 148 mm
WEIGHT
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
0.95 KG
FEATURES
-
HDR
Yes
-
HDCP
HDCP 2.2
-
Platform (OS, UI)
webOS 22
-
HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)
Yes
-
HDMI simplink(CEC)
Yes
-
Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Sound out
Yes
-
Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)
Yes
-
Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)
-
Audio out
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Type-A
Yes (2ea)
-
RJ45
Yes (1ea)
PROJECTION IMAGE
-
Standard (lens to wall)
60"@1.59m(100"@2.65m)
-
Throw Ratio
1.2
-
Screen Size
30 (76.2cm) ~ 120 (304.8cm)
SOUND
-
Output
5W Mono
UNIFORMITY
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
85%
PROJECTION LENS
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
Manual
-
Zoom
Fixed
ASPECT RATIO
-
Aspect Ratio Control
16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
62W
-
Stand-by Power
0.5W
-
Power Supply
100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz(PSU Built-in)
