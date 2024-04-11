LG CineBeam PF510Q Smart Portable Projector with Simple Remote

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PF510Q Front view
LG PF510Q CineBeam.
LG PF510Q CineBeam.

Move to Movie

Simply transform your space into a cinematic experience with LG’s new smart projector.

Compact Design

One-hand Grip size

Simple IR Remote

Smart Usage

webOS & Wireless Connection

Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Display

Flexible Screen Size

Auto Vertical Keystone

LG PF510Q The projector is designed for One-hand Grip.
Compact Size

Design for One-hand Grip

Lightweight and compact size that grabs in one hand, you can take it and create your theater anywhere.
Simple IR Remote

Control it Intuitively and Conveniently

The new simple IR remote control with a simplified UI and 18 buttons allows you to control the projector quickly and easily.

*The remote control is included in the package.

LG PF510Q Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.
webOS 22

Access Your Favorite Content

Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, and more are available and easy to access on webOS 22.

*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by region.

Smart Wireless Connection

Apple Home and AirPlay.
Apple Home and AirPlay

Let's Share Your Content at Home

With LG smart projector, simply share your entertainment from supported Apple devices - iPhone, iPad, and Mac - using AirPlay to the high-definition large screen.

How to Use Your Apple Devices with LG CineBeam Properly

Stream video from Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Find the video that you want to stream.

2. Tap AirPlay icon.

3. Choose your LG CineBeam projector.

4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Mirror your Apple device to LG CineBeam

1. Open Control Center.

2. Tap Screen Mirroring.

3. Select your LG CineBeam from the list.

4. If an AirPlay passcode appears on your projector screen, enter the passcode on your Apple device.

Set up HomeKit on LG CineBeam

1. On 2nd depth Launcher of webOS22, click AirPlay.

2. Click Open Settings and Select 'Set up HomeKit’.

3. Scan the QR Code on LG CineBeam using your Apple device.

4. Complete HomeKit Setting on LG CineBeam.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector.
*Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
*This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

LG PF510Q Expand Content to the Large Screen.
Screen Share

Expand it to the Large Screen

You simply share videos, photos, and music from your Android devices and laptop to up to a 120-inch large screen.

*Supported on Android or Window 8.1 and above.

Extended Bluetooth Pairing.
Bluetooth Audio Dual Out

Extended Bluetooth Pairing

By supporting Bluetooth pairing added Bluetooth Audio Dual Out, LG PF510Q can be connected to two Bluetooth devices at the same time. So, you can share the sound with your family or friend even in noise-sensitive environments.

*Supported on BT 5.0 and above. The sound between the two connected devices may not match.

Up to 120-inch of Full HD Resolution

Flexible Screen Size for Cinematic Immersion

With FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and compact size to fit anywhere, you can create your own immersive theater at home or at outdoors on a flexible screen from 30-inch up to 120-inch.
Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.

Enjoy your own content even in a narrow room

Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.

Decorate your child's first small theater

Outdoor movies on the large screen in the backyard or rooftop.
Outdoor movies on the large screen for gathering with buddies in the backyard or rooftop

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The connection of the power cord is required for operation.

Auto Vertical Keystone

It automatically corrects the trapezoidal screen, which occurs when the projector and the screen are not horizontal, to the straight rectangle screen.

LG Projection Calculator

You can simulate LG projector in your space with LG Projection Calculator.
All Spec

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    450

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    148 x 66.5 x 148 mm

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    0.95 KG

FEATURES

  • HDR

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 22

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • Wireless Contents Share (with Android, iOS)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    Yes

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    Yes (2ea, HDMI 2.0)

  • Audio out

    Yes (1ea)

  • USB Type-A

    Yes (2ea)

  • RJ45

    Yes (1ea)

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    60"@1.59m(100"@2.65m)

  • Throw Ratio

    1.2

  • Screen Size

    30 (76.2cm) ~ 120 (304.8cm)

SOUND

  • Output

    5W Mono

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    85%

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Manual

  • Zoom

    Fixed

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/4:3/Vertical Zoom/4-Way Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    62W

  • Stand-by Power

    0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz(PSU Built-in)

