We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49 (124.46cm) 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ Curved Monitor
Go Beyond Multitasking
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*For some Mac models with the Intel Graphic Card, the maximum resolution is not supported when USB-C is connected.
*The number of tracks and clips shown may differ depending on your settings.
*Stands and brackets for vertical mounting are not included in the package and must be purchased separately.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Control Multiple Devices with a Single Monitor
LG 49WQ95C-W The image simulates dual controller with the scene that the monitor connected to both laptop and desktop. The monitor displays the screen of each devices at once.
*The cables included in the package are USB-C, HDMI and DP.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Nano IPS™ Display
LG Nano IPS™ monitor displays outstanding color accuracy with a wide viewing angle.
DCI-P3 98%
With 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum, it is a great solution for accurate color display.
Protect Your Eyes with
Eye-care Features
-
Reader Mode
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
Live Color Low Blue Light
*TÜV Rheinland certification ID (Low Blue Light - Hardware Solution): 1111255908.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Auto Brightness with Ambient Light Sensor
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Easy Connectivity
LG 49WQ95C-W USB Type-C™ port allows from display and data transferring to connected device charging, enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive Gaming Experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To enable the 144Hz, you need a graphic card supporting DSC and DisplayPort 1.4.
LG 49WQ95C-W Left image simulates the case not applied NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro. Right image simulates the scene with reduced screen tearing and stuttering by applying NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
It is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor that can give you a good tear-free, stutter-free gaming experience.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reduces input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers to catch critical moment in real-time.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escapes from situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Be Sleek and More Ergonomic
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
32:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
5120 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.234 x 0.234 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
400 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
320 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
Yes (1ea/ver2.0)
-
Headphone out
Yes
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
Yes (1ea)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
5120 X 1440 @ 144Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
Auto Brightness
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
PIP
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1330 x 298 x 490 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 585.8 x 281.0 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
19.6
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14.7
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
12.6
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
103W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
113W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.4W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Built-in Power
SOUND
-
Rich Bass
Yes
-
Speaker
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
49WQ95C-W
49 (124.46cm) 32:9 UltraWide™ Dual QHD Nano IPS™ Curved Monitor