43SQ700S-W

LG 43SQ700S-W front view

Work Smarter,
Play Better

LG Smart Display is designed for multitasking.
You can not only focus on the display for connected desktop, laptop, or gaming devices, but it allows you to watch your favorite content effortlessly with various streaming apps.
Smart
webOS Smart Display
ThinQ Home Dashboard
Magic Remote Support
Display
43 (109.22 cms) Large Screen
4K UHD (3840x2160)
IPS Display with HDR10
Usage
Slim & Flat Style Stand
Wireless Connection
Various Ports

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

LG 43SQ700S-W Thanks to 43 (109.22 cms) large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles.
43 (109.22 cms) 4K UHD IPS Display

Large Enough, Clear Enough to Immerse Yourself

Thanks to 43 (109.22 cms) large screen and 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS display that reproduces clear images and precise colors at wide angles, you can experience dramatic visual immersion in numerous contents from comedy, to movies to sports.
LG 43SQ700S-W 43 (109.22 cms) large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents.

Simple Design,
Suits for Any Space

43 (109.22 cms) large screen enables you to work efficiently, displaying multiple programs on a screen and enjoying various OTT contents. Also, the slim & flat style stand that supports tilt adjustment fits all well in any space and does not take up much space.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.

webOS22 & Stereo Speakers

Set Up Profiles for Your Taste

Thanks to webOS22, you can explore a variety of shows and movies with built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and access to free LG Channels. And, 10W x 2 stereo speakers help to complete your immersive sound experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.

LG 43SQ700S-W Conveniently share screen and sound with Advanced Wireless Connection.
AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Smart Wireless Connection

You can easily share your content from your smart device to 43SQ700S by AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) or Screen Share** (for Android devices). Also, you can enjoy rich sound by Bluetooth pairing.

*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This product is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as LG Smart Display..

Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote

Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*

With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.

Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**

With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favorite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.

*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Display to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The LG Smart Display remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

ThinQ Home Dashboard

Easy Control for Home Appliances

ThinQ Home Dashboard leads your life more convenient. You can check and control the status of the appliances in your home with a remote at once on the LG Smart Display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.

Full HD Webcam Support

Ready for Video Meeting with a Detachable Webcam

With a detachable Full HD webcam, you can host various meetings and video conferences using your favorite video call apps. And the privacy webcam cover helps protect your privacy anytime you want.

*Detachable webcam is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It is required to be connected to the internet and install a program for the video meeting.

USB Type-C™

Easy Control and Connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

LG 43SQ700S-W USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the 43SQ700S.

See All Ports

USB Type-C™ Port

2 X HDMI port

3 X USB port*

LAN port

*If this product (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port function as a USB hub that will be like connecting to the PC.

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300(typ)/210(min)

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    USB-C(65W)

FEATURES

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

MECHANICAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    1059 x 661 x 280 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 647.5 x 272.9 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    967 x 564 x 71.8 mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    18.5kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    14.6kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    10.9kg

POWER

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    0.3W↓

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    70W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W↓

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Type

    Built in Power

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Yes (Magic Remote Ready)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

LEGAL INFO.

  • Country of origin

    China

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI – 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA

  • Net quantity

    1

