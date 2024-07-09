We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 43 (109.22 cms) 4K UHD IPS Smart Display with webOS
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
Set Up Profiles for Your Taste
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Internet connection and subscription to streaming services are required.
*Supported services may differ by country. And the number of LG Channels is subject to change.
*Apple and related marks and logos are trademarks of Apple Inc. Supported features may vary by countries and regions.
*This product is compatible with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later is required.
*Screen Share : Supported on Android or Windows 8.1 and above.
*Connect your device to the same Wi-Fi network as LG Smart Display..
Easy Control with
LG ThinQ App & Magic Remote
Smart Control with ThinQ App by Smartphone*
With ThinQ App, you can utilize the key features of the remote control, such as turning on and off, changing the channels, and searching for content.
Voice Recognition by Magic Remote**
With Magic Remote, you can control the operation and play your favorite content by voice commands that support AI voice recognition technology.
*To work properly, you need to connect LG Smart Display to the ThinQ app.
*The screen-shown images may differ from the actual app's. The services may vary depending on the region/country or the app versions.
*You can change language and region settings of 22 languages for 146 countries : English / Korean / Spanish / French / German / Italian / Portuguese /
Russian / Polish / Turkish / Japanese / Arabic(Saudi/UAE) / Vietnamese / Thai / Swedish / Taiwanese/ Indonesian / Danish / Dutch / Norwegian / Greek / Israeli (e.g. USA/English).
*The Magic Remote control is excluded from the package (sold separately), and its detailed specifications may differ by country.
*The LG Smart Display remote control is included in the package.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*How to connect ThinQ Home Dashboard : Step1. Install LG ThinQ App on your phone, and register your devices. Step2. Connect devices that register on LG ThinQ APP to the ThinQ Home Dashboard.
*Supported services may differ by country.
*Detachable webcam is not included in the package (sold separately).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It is required to be connected to the internet and install a program for the video meeting.
Easy Control and Connectivity
LG 43SQ700S-W USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W) with a single cable.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable (included in the package) is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the 43SQ700S.
See All Ports
*If this product (USB IN 2 port) is connected to one of the USB ports of the PC, the other USB port function as a USB hub that will be like connecting to the PC.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300(typ)/210(min)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
USB-C(65W)
FEATURES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
MECHANICAL
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1059 x 661 x 280 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 647.5 x 272.9 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
967 x 564 x 71.8 mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
18.5kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
14.6kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
10.9kg
POWER
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
0.3W↓
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W↓
-
AC Input
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
Built in Power
ACCESSORY
-
Remote Controller
Yes (Magic Remote Ready)
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
LEGAL INFO.
-
Country of origin
China
-
Imported by
LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI – 110044
-
Manufactured by
LG ELECTRONICS NANJING NEW TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., 346, YAOXIN ROAD, ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING 210038, CHINA
-
Net quantity
1
What people are saying
Find Locally
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.