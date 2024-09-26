This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Private Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the Participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

1. Offer Description

Offer 1: Buy 2 LG products and Get 12% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

Offer 2: Buy 3 LG products and Get 18% discount at the time of Check-out of the products.

Participant/user can get Additional discounts on LG products when purchasing select multiple LG products from the below table during the promotional period (as mentioned below).

Category Model Water Purifier WW142NPC Water Purifier WW152NP Water Purifier WW184EPB Water Purifier WW184EPC Water Purifier WW155NPB Water Purifier WW156RPTC Water Purifier WW176GPBW Water Purifier WW146RPLC Washing Machine T65SKSF4Z Washing Machine T70SKSF1Z Washing Machine THD09SWM Washing Machine T80SKSF1Z Washing Machine T75SKMB1Z Washing Machine THD11SWP Washing Machine THD11SWM Washing Machine P7020NGAZ Washing Machine P8530SRAZ Washing Machine P9555SKAZ Washing Machine P1040RGAZ Washing Machine FHM1065SDW Washing Machine FHM1408BDW Washing Machine FHM1207SDW Washing Machine FHM1207SDM Washing Machine FHD1508STB Washing Machine FWT1310BG Washing Machine FHD0905STB Washing Machine FHP1209Z5M Washing Machine FHD0905SWM Washing Machine FHP1208Z5M Washing Machine FHD1107STB Washing Machine FHD1308STB Washing Machine FHB1208Z4M TV OLED65G46LA TV OLED65C46LA TV OLED65B46LA TV OLED55G46LA TV OLED55C46LA TV OLED55B46LA TV OLED48C46LA TV OLED42C44LA TV 75UT90506LB TV 75UT90406LB TV 75UT80406LA TV 75QNED88T6A TV 75QNED82T6A TV 70UT80406LA TV 65UT90406LB TV 65UT80406LA TV 65QNED90T6A TV 65QNED88T6A TV 65QNED82T6A TV 55UT90406LB TV 55UT80406LA TV 55QNED88T6A TV 55QNED82T6A TV 50UT80406LA TV 50QNED82T6A TV 43UT90406LB TV 43UT80406LA TV 43QNED82T6A Refrigerator GL-I292RPZX Refrigerator GL-S382SDSX Refrigerator GL-T312TPZX Refrigerator GL-T342TPZY Refrigerator GL-T382TPZX Refrigerator GL-D201ABEU Refrigerator GL-B257HDSY Refrigerator GL-B257DBM3 Refrigerator GL-B257DLW3 Refrigerator GL-B257EMC3 Refrigerator GL-B257HDS3 Refrigerator GL-X257ABS3 Refrigerator GL-X257AMC3 Refrigerator GL-L257CMC3 Refrigerator GL-L257CPZ3 Refrigerator GL-B257HWBY Refrigerator GL-S292RDSX Refrigerator GL-B199OBJC Refrigerator GL-B199OSJC Refrigerator GL-D201ASCY Refrigerator GL-D201ABCY Refrigerator GL-S342SPZX Refrigerator GL-S342SDSX Refrigerator GL-S382SPZX Refrigerator GL-S302SPZY Refrigerator GL-N292DPZY Refrigerator GL-T312TESX Refrigerator GL-D211HBEZ Microwave MJEN286UFW Microwave MC3286BRUM Microwave MJEN326UIW Microwave MJ2887BFUM Microwave MC2846BV Microwave MS2043BP Dishwasher DFB424FP Dishwasher DFB532FP Air Purifier AS60GHWG0 Air Conditioner TS-H19VNXE Air Conditioner TS-H24VNXE Air Conditioner TS-Q24ENXE Air Conditioner TS-Q19YNZE

2. Discount Period

The Promotion offer is effective starting on November 8th, 2024 and ends on December 15th, 2024.

3. Eligibility

This offer is available to all users, including both registered users on LG.Com as LG Member and guest users who are not registered at LG.Com .

This offer is available on LG.Com only and not on any other channel of purchase.

If the user wishes to register himself as a Member on LG.Com the Participant/users should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the LG website, and proceed only if the Participant/users agrees to abide by the same. The Participant/users will be required to give personal information and other details online. The Participant/users should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices ( www.lg.com/in/privacy ). By visiting this platform, providing your information or availing out product/service, Participant/users expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of this Privacy Policy and the applicable service/product and offer terms and conditions.

4. Usage

4.1 This Promotional offer is available on Select Products and Models as mentioned in the offer.

4.2 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

4.3 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

4.4 This Promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/Coupon. If there are any other offers which are applicable on the Select Product and the Participant/user wishes to use Discount under this offer once applied any other offers which are applicable on the product would be canceled/unavailable on the Select Product.

4.5 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.

4.6 The Promotional offer will be auto applied at checkout at the time of buying of the select products and on the basis of number of products added (as per Offer 1 &2). However, it would be upon the Customer to opt-in for the offer or not.

4.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control.

4.8 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement, and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

4.9 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotional offer at any time without giving notice.

4.10 Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

4.11 LGEIL shall not assume any legal or financial responsibility for unclaimed benefits beyond the promotional Validity Period of the Offer. LG reserve the right to interpret these Terms and Conditions at its sole discretion.