LG QNED TV specification comparison

LG QNED now comes with bigger sizes, higher specs, and more choices than ever. Whether you're seeking a best-in-class 8K Mini LED TV or a stunning all-around 4K TV, a TV for gaming, movies, sport, or more your ideal LG QNED is waiting for you.

Table Caption
Features QNED99 TPZ QNED91 TPZ QNED86 SQA QNED81 SQA
QNED99.
orange desert image on QNED91.
purple desert night image on QNED86.
blue, grassfield image on QNED81.
Display 8K 86 (218.44cm) 4K 75 (190.5cm) / 65 (164cm) 4K 75 (190.5cm) 4K 75 (190.5cm) / 65 (164cm) / 55 (139.7cm)
Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
miniLED miniLED miniLED miniLED
Precision Dimming Piece Dimming Piece Dimming Precision Dimming Local Dimming
Color Billion Rich Color Billion Rich Color Billion Rich Color Billion Rich Color
Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast Ultra Contrast
Audio 4.2 Ch. / 60W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos 2.2 Ch. / 40W (86 (218.44cm)/75 (190.5cm) ) 2.0 Ch. / 20W (65 (164cm)/55 (139.7cm)/50(127cm))
Stand Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional Wall-mount, Stand optional
Processor α9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandwidth HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1
HDMI features ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR / ALLM
Gaming Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / HGiG Game Optimizer / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit Google Assistant / Alexa / Apple AirPlay & HomeKit
Wi-Fi (Built-in) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
Platform webOS webOS webOS webOS
Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy Where to buy

*Images and specifications of each product may vary by region, country or screen size.
*Product design and specifications may vary by country or screen size.