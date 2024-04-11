Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
343L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Dazzle Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

GL-S382SDSX

front view
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

Refrigerator ThinQ
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Refrigerator Multi Air Flow
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

The Multi-Air Flow System was designed to maintain ideal temperature levels to help keep your food fresher, for longer. Digital sensors constantly monitor conditions inside the refrigerator, and vents are strategically placed throughout to surround your food with cool air to keep it at its freshest at all times.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

logos of Smart Inverter Compressor and 10 Year Warranty

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-S382SDSX

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    245

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    3 Star

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes [Inner Dot Display]

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    67

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 710

  • Product Weight (kg)

    61

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    3

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Dazzle Steel

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Black décor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    245

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

front view

GL-S382SDSX

