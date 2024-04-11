We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
LG GL-T312TPZX
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
**51% energy saving:- Based on third party test report under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***35%* faster cooling:- Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.
****99.999%* bacteria:- Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Litre Capacity
272
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Cooling Technology
DoorCooling+™
-
Multi Air Flow
Yes
-
Star Rating
3
-
Compressor
Smart Inverter (BMK070NAMV)
-
Convertible
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Temp. Control
E-Micom
-
Works without Stabilizer
100-310V
-
Refrigerant
R-600A
EXTERIOR
-
Handle Type
-
Door Finish
PET
-
Color
Shiny Steel
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Deodorizer
Catechin
-
Moist 'n' Fresh
Yes
-
Chiller Zone
Pull out tray
-
Anti-Bacteria Gasket
Yes
-
Shelf Type
Trimless Tempered Glass
-
No. Of Shelves
2
-
2 L bottle storage
4
-
Egg cum Ice Tray
Yes (6 Eggs)
-
Door Alarm
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
F Door Basket (Full)
2
-
R door Baskets (Full + Half)
4+0
-
< 2 L bottle storage (Nos.) (Please specify Litre)
5 (1L)
-
Ice Tray (No. of Ice Cubes)
Double Twist(14 Ice/tray)
-
Ice Volume (ml)
147/Tray
-
Ice Tray
Double Twist (14 Ice/tray)
-
Ice Bank
Transparent
-
Shelf
Glass Shelf
-
Handel + Deco
Pocket + Chrome Deco
-
Handle Type
-
Anti Rat Bite (Type: Cover/Sleeve)
Sleeve With SS Coil
-
Door Finish
PET
-
Door Color
Shiny Steel
-
Cabinet Color
Dim Grey
DIMENSIONS
-
Height (mm)
1791
-
Width (mm)
580
-
Depth (mm)
663
-
Height(mm)
1680
-
Width(mm)
555
-
Depth(mm)
637
-
Gross Weight
59
-
Net Weight
54
-
Gross Capacity
289
-
Net Cap (in Lt)
269
-
Gross Fridge Cap (in Lt)
217
-
Net Fridge Cap (in Lt)
208
-
Gross Freezer Cap (in Lt)
70
-
Net Freezer Cap (in Lt)
58
-
Energy consumption (KW/year)
204
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Wifi Certificate Number
ETA-SD-20210704985
-
Eva Coil
Aluminium
-
Condenser Coil
SWST
-
Refrigerator Warranty
1 year
-
Compressor Warranty
10 years
-
Accessories
Owners Mannual without Key
