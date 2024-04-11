Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
272L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GL-T312TPZX

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GL-T312TPZX

LG ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with LG ThinQ™.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

*Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

LG GL-T412VESX Door Cooling+
Door Cooling+™

Delivers Freshness
Evenly & Faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

LG GL-T342VPZX Refrigerator Convertible
Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**51% energy saving:- Based on third party test report under standard test conditions (ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***35%* faster cooling:- Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.
****99.999%* bacteria:- Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

LG Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air
to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring
that each and every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH

MOIST ‘N’ FRESH is an innovative lattice-patterned box cover which maintains the moisture at the optimal level.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-T342VPZX Refrigerator Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-T312TPZX-NEW
Capacity (Litre)
272
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
600 x 685 x 1780
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Door Cooling+™

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Litre Capacity

    272

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Cooling Technology

    DoorCooling+™

  • Multi Air Flow

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    3

  • Compressor

    Smart Inverter (BMK070NAMV)

  • Convertible

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • Temp. Control

    E-Micom

  • Works without Stabilizer

    100-310V

  • Refrigerant

    R-600A

EXTERIOR

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

  • Door Finish

    PET

  • Color

    Shiny Steel

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Deodorizer

    Catechin

  • Moist 'n' Fresh

    Yes

  • Chiller Zone

    Pull out tray

  • Anti-Bacteria Gasket

    Yes

  • Shelf Type

    Trimless Tempered Glass

  • No. Of Shelves

    2

  • 2 L bottle storage

    4

  • Egg cum Ice Tray

    Yes (6 Eggs)

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • F Door Basket (Full)

    2

  • R door Baskets (Full + Half)

    4+0

  • < 2 L bottle storage (Nos.) (Please specify Litre)

    5 (1L)

  • Ice Tray (No. of Ice Cubes)

    Double Twist(14 Ice/tray)

  • Ice Volume (ml)

    147/Tray

  • Ice Tray

    Double Twist (14 Ice/tray)

  • Ice Bank

    Transparent

  • Shelf

    Glass Shelf

  • Handel + Deco

    Pocket + Chrome Deco

  • Handle Type

    Pocket

  • Anti Rat Bite (Type: Cover/Sleeve)

    Sleeve With SS Coil

  • Door Finish

    PET

  • Door Color

    Shiny Steel

  • Cabinet Color

    Dim Grey

DIMENSIONS

  • Height (mm)

    1791

  • Width (mm)

    580

  • Depth (mm)

    663

  • Height(mm)

    1680

  • Width(mm)

    555

  • Depth(mm)

    637

  • Gross Weight

    59

  • Net Weight

    54

  • Gross Capacity

    289

  • Net Cap (in Lt)

    269

  • Gross Fridge Cap (in Lt)

    217

  • Net Fridge Cap (in Lt)

    208

  • Gross Freezer Cap (in Lt)

    70

  • Net Freezer Cap (in Lt)

    58

  • Energy consumption (KW/year)

    204

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Wifi Certificate Number

    ETA-SD-20210704985

  • Eva Coil

    Aluminium

  • Condenser Coil

    SWST

  • Refrigerator Warranty

    1 year

  • Compressor Warranty

    10 years

  • Accessories

    Owners Mannual without Key

